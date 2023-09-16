The mystery of Malak Ramli, the 15-year-old missing from Brescia since August 25th: her family members have made a desperate appeal

The family of a 15 year old girl has been calling for 3 weeks Malak Ramli they no longer hear from him. In fact, after having filed a complaint with the police, they decided to also ask for help from the Penelope Lombardia association, with the hope of being able to embrace her again.

The girl being a minor, could be big difficulty. For this reason, her parents made several appeals and asked for help, with the hope of being able to help her embrace again as soon as possible.

According to information released by some local media, the events occurred on the day of August 25th. Precisely from the city of Bresciawhere the young woman lived with her family.

From that day on, the family members lost track of Malak Ramli and immediately filed a complaint to the police. The officers initiated all the research of the case, but still today there is no news of her.

Family members are 3 weeks who are waiting for news, but since that day about their minor daughter, they have had no news. So with the hope of receiving more help, they made an appeal to the association Penelope Lombardy.

There are now several appeals that have appeared on social media for this young woman. She might be in trouble being underage and not having the necessary help.

The last time they saw Malak Ramli

There has been no news of Malak since last August 25th, from Brescia. It turns out to be tall one meter and 56 centimeters and weighs approximately 50 kg. She has long brown hair and brown eyes.

When they last saw her she was wearing a white t-shirt, short black jeans and a pair of white and gray slippers. For family members she may be in the area of Mantuabut also abroad.

Parents say it’s also one smoker and now they are asking everyone for help, with the hope of being able to find her again. Now they are asking everyone to call the police or the Penelope Lombardia association, for anyone who has their own news.