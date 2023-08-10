Jacobs, the story of the bubbly and restless former Olympic champion

That Marcell Jacobs was aanomaly everyone understood it. Olympic champion in the 100m dash and 4x100m relay at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics is practically disappeared from the scene after the victory at the European Championships even if the World Athletics Championships in Budapest are looming on August 19th. Jacobs is not in Rome but it seems that he is in Bavaria for muscular problems entrusted to the care of a super guru of wise fingers, Hans-Wilhelm Mueller-Wolfarth, the orthopedist of the champions who regenerated Ronaldo. Yesterday he was supposed to be at the AcquaCetosa Olympic Center but he didn’t show up for the Fidal call to try the 4x100m relay, the one that made him famous worldwide.

The last victory, as mentioned, was that of last August 16 at the European Championships of Munich, almost a year ago. In this very long period Jacobs has competed only once in Paris with amateur parish times, the 100 meters in 10″21 after the 9″80 in Tokyo. In May, the muscle injury to his right thigh and then nothing, no information, no exam results.

So he skipped the meetings in Rabat and Florence and above all the Europeans in Poland. The famous Soumahoro-style message of 14 June has disappeared from his Instagram profile: «I am a human being and I push my body to give 110% continuously, and I sweat, toil and spit blood every single day of my life to achieve truly challengers. I have many fears, but I am aware of all those, many, that I have faced and overcome. And I will be reborn again, overcoming the obstacles that life is putting in front of me again. See you soon and I hope to find you by my side once again”.

Since the saying “genius and recklessness” often applies it’s possible that Jacobs will show up and Budapest and maybe winHowever, this romantic model of the sporting hero à la Bartali and Coppi is by now surpassed by the coldness of sporting technique.

In today’s world of top-level competitive sport, training is required with great regularity and no exceptions are allowed. In fact, all of his competitors are training regularly. On the State Police website, under the inscription “At the service of the country” we read the profile of “Lamont Marcell Jacobs”, born in El Paso (United States) on September 26, 1994. Specialty: 100 metres. First club: Desenzano Sport Current club: Fiamme Oro and then a slew of results with a nice photo from Panini stickers that would delight a serial collector like Stefano Bonaccini.

Subscribe to the newsletter

