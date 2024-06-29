The family members of a 41-year-old called woman are experiencing hours of great anxiety and anguish Hanane Fakir, from Marzano. Unfortunately, there has been no news of her since last Wednesday 19 June, when she left home and never returned.

After several days of searches in some areas of Companion, the agents found his phones and even the bagbut there is no trace of her. For this reason, in the last few hours they have also decided to suspend the search, pending further developments.

Hanane Fakir has 41 years of origins Moroccanwith her husband and two daughters aged 13 and 9, lives in the municipality of Marzanoin the province of Pavia. The man, however, runs a cleaning company and it was he who went to the police, for report what was happening. However, the searches began after nine long days.

The woman had left the house last year Wednesday 19 June, perhaps to run his usual errands. However, her husband, not seeing her return and not being able to contact her, decided to report the crime. disappearance to the police. The officers, however, having no news of the case, did not know where to start their searches.

The mystery behind the discovery of Hanane Fakir’s phones and bag

From what some local media write, a man in the countryside of Castel Lambro he found his phone. She immediately took him to the local tobacconist, but for days no one went there to take him back. Only a relative of the 41 year old, when he found out, he went to that business and also managed to unlock it.

From a check they would have found a last one video in which you can see the countryside area where they found him. After having alerted the police, with the help of the Fire Brigade, the operations began promptly. research in that zone.

It was right there that they found the her bag and her other two phones. Since it is an area near a river, the hypothesis is that the woman may have had a accident or may have committed an extreme act. However, since there is currently no trace of him, the agents have decided to suspend the search for him.