The wealthy German heiress Christina Block hired people to kidnap her two children who were temporarily staying with their father for the holidays. The man had refused to take them back to her

Mystery revealed kidnapping of Christina Block's children, the rich German heiress, daughter of the magnate of the large steakhouse empire in her country. She was the same woman ad hire the kidnappers, who took the children who were with their father in Denmark. The man had refused to take them back to their mother after the divorce. They were only supposed to be with him for a few months.

Christina Block is the daughter of the inventor of German steakhouses. The 48-year-old woman has hired former Mossad agentscommanded by a retired German intelligence chief, to get his children back.

Her ex-husband, from whom she divorced in 2018, Stephan Hensel, lives in Denmark, on the border with Germany. His 17-year-old daughter Johanna decided to live with him. While the two youngest children, Theodor, 10 years old, and Klare, 13, who had only been entrusted to him for a few months. While Greta, the couple's 15-year-old daughter, lives with her mother.

Mom had tried to bring her children back to Germany. But the man refused. And the Danish authorities proved him right. Thus the raid began, while the father and two sons were celebrating New Year's Eve in a club in Gravenstien.

The two exes Mossad agents attacked the 49-year-old and took the two children away, taking them to Germany. For two days there was no news of them, but the father suspected the mother. Who, in fact, then confessed that they were with her and they were fine.

After two days of anguish, Christina Block confessed that her children were with her

The rich heiress, after two days of darkness, called the police to say that the children were fine and were with her at the Hotel Grand Elysees in Hamburg.

The Danish police asked their German colleagues to arrest the woman for having stolen her children by staging a kidnapping.