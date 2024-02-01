The mother of Karol Canu, who disappeared together with Giuseppe Contini, is worried. According to her she is not a girl, but her son would be kept locked up by someone somewhere

These are hours of apprehension for two boys aged 15 and 17, Karol Canu and Giuseppe Contini, disappeared in Olbia, in Sardinia. Karol's mother maintains that it is not a voluntary or voluntary separation a girl. According to the woman, in fact, someone is holding her son against her will, somewhere. The two vanished into thin air on January 25th: Karol's mother claims that someone was threatening the boy.

Giuseppe Contini and Karol Canu seem to have disappeared into thin air in Olbia. There has been no news of them since last Thursday 25 January. On social media, as well as on TV, on broadcast such as Who has seen?, the appeals to find them are multiplying. And anyone with information is asked to share it.

Friends, relatives, volunteers and law enforcement are looking for the two boys, both in the countryside around Olbia and in neighboring municipalities. The hope is to find some clues that can help find the two young people safe and sound. But until today all is silent.

Karol and Giuseppe know each other well, but according to the boys' family and friends theirs would not be a close friendship. Family members who don't know why the two boys may have decided to disappear into thin air.

It's hard to believe in a prank or a prank. Among other things, Karol needs to take medications, which she hasn't taken for several hours. And her mother is worried, also because she had never done anything like this before.

Karol returns home. Everything is resolved, but we cannot live one more day in this anguish. He always helps me with my housework too. He would never have abandoned me without an explanation, just as he never lived even a minute without his cell phone. The fact that he's kept it off for five days is certainly not like him. He must be very scared.

These are the words of Karol's mother in an interview with the local newspaper OlbiaNova.