The mystery behind the death of Alessio Giannaccari and the investigations to understand what happened: here's what doesn't add up

At this time, all investigations into the heartbreaking story are still underway Alessio Giannaccari, the 19-year-old who disappeared in Amsterdam and was found lifeless near the station platforms. Investigators are now trying to understand what happened to him.

On Tuesday the parents left from the province of Lecce to arrive in Holland. They have to identify his body and start all the bureaucratic procedures to be able to bring her back to Italy bodyfor the last farewell.

Alessio was a boy of only 19 years old, who had the desire to follow the footsteps of his father. The man works in the restaurant industry and has various businesses in the province of Lecce. This is what the 19-year-old decided to do in January, in agreement with his parents work experience in the Netherlands. Right here he lived with other boys and had found work as a waiter. Up until that point everything was going well for him.

However, on Saturday 16 March, the boy left the house, but without documents. At one point his phone turned out to be worn out and from that moment on no one had any more of him news. His friends and family soon became alarmed and began to publish several appeals on social media, with the hope of having good news soon.

The discovery of Alessio Giannaccari's body and the investigations of the case

CREDIT: VINCENZO TROISIO

However, it was only on Tuesday 19 March that the sad epilogue. Unfortunately, the officers found the boy's lifeless body near the station Holendrecht and it was right next to the tracks.

The officers, as per practice in these cases, have started all the relevant investigations. As a result, they tried to understand what happened and especially if his death it happened due to an extreme gesture or a heartbreaking event fatality.

For this reason they are trying to reconstruct his last hours of life and are also trying to understand how he arrived at that station. At the moment none are excluded hypothesisbut only further investigations will provide the appropriate answers.