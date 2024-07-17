ORA luxury room in a Bangkok hotel, six foreigners dead and cyanide in tea cups:Thai police are investigating a notorious crime they suspect was committed by one of the deceased in a dispute over money.

According to the criteria of

“One of the six dead was responsible for this incident using cyanide,” Noppasil Poonsawas, the Bangkok police deputy commander in charge of investigations, told a news conference.

“We are certain that one of the six committed the crime,” he added.

The motive for the crime is linked to a debt of several million Thai baht (one million baht is equivalent to about 28,000 dollars), the police official said.

The case broke on Tuesday with the discovery of the bodies of six people of Vietnamese origin (three men and three women aged between 37 and 56) in a “suite” in the heart of the tourist area of ​​the Thai capital.

I didn’t think it was going to be our last conversation between father and son.

Four of the dead were Vietnamese, the Vietnamese Foreign Ministry said Wednesday, and the other two were US citizens.

The mysterious circumstances of the case fueled numerous rumors. Several media outlets initially reported a shooting, which investigators later denied.

Photographs released by police of the crime scene show apparently untouched plates of Thai food on a table and two thermos flasks next to cups of tea in which initial tests detected the presence of cyanide.

This substance is an extremely toxic poison that acts very quickly in the body.

Investigators revealed that no movement had been recorded around the room since Monday afternoon, so the poisoning could have occurred the day before the bodies were found.

The father of one of the victims told Vietnamese media that he had not spoken to his son since Saturday.

“I didn’t think it would be the last conversation between father and son,” Tran Dinh Dung was quoted as saying by the Thanh Nien newspaper.

As he Department of State Both the US and Vietnamese Foreign Ministry said they were closely following the events at the Grand Hyatt Erawan hotel.

For his part, the spokesman for the U.S. State Department spokesman Matthew Miller expressed “our sincere condolences to the families for their loss.” and assured that this agency is closely following the case and is ready to provide assistance to the families.

Thai authorities investigating multiple murders in Bangkok. Photo:EFE Share

What is known about crime in Thailand

Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin said in the morning that the tragedy was a “private matter” and would not affect tourism, a vital sector for the economy of this Southeast Asian kingdom.

After plummeting during the Covid-19 pandemic, the number of foreign visitors to Thailand has grown to 28 million in 2023 and is expected to approach 2019’s record of around 40 million this year.

Known for its beaches, temples and elephant reserves, the kingdom has also been associated with theft, insecurity and macabre events.

The case of French serial killer Charles Sobhraj, linked to around twenty homicides in the 1970s, was recently made popular by a Netflix series.

And last year, the murder and dismemberment of Colombian doctor Edwin Arrieta by Daniel Sanchoson of a well-known actor in Spain, caught the attention of numerous international media, especially in the Hispanic world.