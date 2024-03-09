The mystery behind the death of Elena Leonardi, found lifeless in the waters of the Darsena: the pain of her partner

A truly heartbreaking episode occurred yesterday, Friday 8 March. A 40 year old woman, called Elena Leonardi she was now found lifeless in the waters of the river, where she and her partner had moored their sailing boat.

The police forces who intervened are working on the incident, and in order to be able to get the body back, they had to ask the intervention of the police forces. The hypothesis is that she slipped into the water, given that the area is slippery due to the incessant rains of recent days and was no longer able to go back.

According to information released by some local media, the drama occurred around 12.30 Of Friday 8 March. Precisely in the waters of the Darsena river, which is located in the city of Venice. The woman had told her partner that she would go and check on their sailing boat moored at the local port, but eventually the sad reality emerged.

In those minutes the officers noticed that inside the river there was the body of the now lifeless woman. For this reason they asked for the intervention of the Fire Brigade, who worked for a long time to succeed pull it out. They subsequently discovered his details and therefore notified his family. Only at the end did they start the investigations of the case.

The investigations into the death of Elena Leonardi and the heartbreak of her partner

From what has emerged in recent hours, they would not have found anything on the body signs of violence, which may suggest a crime. Consequently, the hypothesis that now seems to be most plausible is that it probably is slipped along the marina, because it is wet and slimy, but after a fall, it is not managed to get back up.

In these last hours, the medical examiner will have to carry out an initial examination on the body and then establish the exact cause behind the death of Elena Leonardi. The mate Manuel Frarainterviewed by The Corriere della Serahe said: