Have you ever thought about the place with the most twins in the world? Scientists have located it and have been puzzled by what has been found there.

It is a small town called Cândido Godói, from the state of Rio Grande do Sul, in the south of Brazil, very close to the border with Argentina.

Experts have tried to explain why there are so many twins there, but there is still no full clarity on the case. Of course, there are all kinds of theories about what happens there.

In a report published by the BBC in 2015, it was known that sources from its Municipal Chamber gave an account of about 90 pairs of twins in this municipality alone. The accounts at that time spoke of one out of every ten childbirth services related to identical twins.

Press reports have documented how, even, they tend to have mostly similar features, such as the color of blonde hair or that almost all have blue eyes.

This has sparked popular theories and stories for decades, some of those wacky and conspiracy ones.

Some media have linked this strange case to a story related to a Nazi doctor, popularly called as the “Angel of Death” and later buried under the name Wolfgang Gerhard.

The man would have taken refuge in South America and would have continued his experiments with people from the area to “create a superior race”. Many today believe that this would be related to the continued birth of twins. Nevertheless, this has not been verified.

Scientists who have worked in the area, on the other hand, believe that the answer has nothing to do with this urban myth, because the scientific evidence exists even before the supposed arrival of the Nazi. Instead, it could be because mostly all the families were related.

In any case, studies suggest that everything could be about genetic issues and how people have related for decades in this municipality. But people continue to bet on other, more striking theories.

Of course, its inhabitants are proud of twins for decades. In fact, they proudly present a sign at the entrance to the municipality that says: “City of Orchards. Land of Twins”.

