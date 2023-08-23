Last Sunday, Celia Esquivel once again felt that life had taken something from her. On July 11, Yván, the son she had wanted so much, died at just eight and a half months old due to acute meningitis that kept him hospitalized for the last two months of his very short journey around the world. Since then, Celia has visited him every week to pray and bring him flowers. But this last Sunday, on which Children’s Day was celebrated in Peru, Celia Esquivel not only had to bear the weight of the date, but also suffered the loss of her baby for the second time.

When he arrived at the Sol de Oro cemetery, located in the San Sebastián district, in Cusco, he found a grave in the Yván niche. The removed earth and the stuffed toy with which he buried it lying around. When he poked his nose in, his heart sped up: the coffin glass was broken: someone had taken the remains of his baby. Celia collapsed. Her father, Yván’s grandfather, who had accompanied her, managed to hug her tight.

“I only ask for justice for my son, that he appear. Who knows something, tell me. I want to find it, please. Leave me anywhere. Give me back his body. He needs to rest”, the mother has begged on several national radio outlets. The cemetery caretaker has told her that she passed by her son’s pavilion the day before and everything was in order, so it is presumed that the desecration of her grave would have taken place on Sunday morning. Even so, Celia Esquivel has complained about the lack of collaboration shown by the administrators of Sol de Oro. “Nobody wants to take responsibility,” she says.

The municipality of San Sebastián has promised to review the security cameras of the surrounding streets to find the criminals. But the family regrets the late action of the Prosecutor’s Office. “They have not taken the fingerprints from the little drawer or the broken glass. The borders of Cusco have been closed. An expert opinion is needed. That they make phone calls (secrecy of communications) to all those who work in the cemetery. The truth has to be known”, Celia remarked that the reason for the robbery is not explained. “I can think many things. Until they have trafficked with him. God sees everything,” she adds.

Rafael Esquivel, Celia’s father and grandfather of the creature, maintains that the abduction was carried out by a specialist because they did not completely unearth the coffin, but only the headboard to break the glass and remove the body from there. “The responsibility belongs to the municipality of Sen Sebastián. That’s why we pay our burial fee. How many cases like this will you do? Doing this is not easy. People who know have done it ”, he indicates. Yvan’s grave is located a few steps from a wire mesh that faces a road. The cemetery, they denounce, does not have many security agents.

The manager of Social and Human Development of the district, Julio Jaén Rodríguez, assures that support and containment is being provided to the mother, but he has also placed the municipality of San Sebastián in the position of victims. “We do not know the motives. That is in a research stage. We cannot draw conclusions or assumptions at this point. What we want to specify is that we are also the aggrieved party because the issue of security in the cemetery has been violated. Unscrupulous people have done this criminal act of desecrating the minor’s grave, ”he said in defense of his institution.

The news has alarmed the Cusco population because a month ago there was another theft of the remains of a baby. An eight-month-old fetus that died before birth. Shirley Pachas Carbajal, the mother, denounced that the event happened at the Antonio Lorena contingency hospital. The authorities’ explanation was that some subjects forced the rear window of the morgue. They promised a thorough investigation, but the truth is that the case has not been clarified yet.

I can’t find peace for my pain. He is a little angel. I ask you from the bottom of my heart to help me find my son,” Celia Esquivel implores these days. Police are trying to find a link between the two cases. Meanwhile, two mothers and two families suffer a drama: one could not bury her little one and the other was left with an empty grave.

The body of a deceased eight-month-old baby was stolen from the Sol de Oro cemetery. Courtesy

