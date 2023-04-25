At the Sant Antoni Abat hospital in Vilanova i la Geltrú (Barcelona) no one can explain what happened on Thursday night, April 20. A man gave the staff of the center a suitcase, inside which there were more than 60,000 euros and a piece of paper with a written word: “Donation”. The professionals notified the center’s management of the event, and this informed the Mossos d’Esquadra, who are investigating the origin and reasons for the delivery. Nothing more is known about the donor, as confirmed by the center, integrated into the Consorci Sanitari de l’Alt Penedès i el Garraf of the Catalan public network.

The briefcase is currently guarded in a court and the judge will determine the route of the donation after trying to determine who delivered the suitcase. After the first explorations, police sources assure that the origin seems “clean”, although they do not specify how long they may need to unlock the money. The Sant Antoni Abat hospital is part of the Consorci Sanitari de l’Alt Penedès-Garraf, a public entity created just three years ago that also manages the Alt Penedès Regional Hospital and the Residència Sant Camil hospital.

By the end of 2022, the Girona newspaper collected the donation of more than seven million euros that a resident of Puigcerdà (Girona) made to the Fundació Hospital de Puigcerdà, which manages primary care, the residence and the hospital in Cerdanya. The delivery was formalized at the beginning of January with a meeting between the Minister of Health, Manel Balcells, the mayor and the family. The counselor personally thanked the relatives for the donation. The same hospital dedicated a commemorative plaque to the donors.

