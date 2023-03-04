The oil used to anoint the king at the coronation is one of the most sacred and mysterious parts of the ceremony.

For the coronation of the British sovereign Carlos III on May 6, a new amount has been prepared. However, in a clear reflection of the current sensitivity towards animals that exists today, this oil will not include on this occasion any ingredient from animals. The “chrysmal oil” for the coronation was consecrated on Friday in a religious ceremony in Jerusalem, in one of the city’s holiest Christian sites, the Church of the Holy Sepulchre.

Earlier versions included civet oil, from the glands of small mammals, and ambergris, from the intestines of whales. The cruelty to animals to obtain this oil and the need to protect wildlife had raised concerns, so it was finally decided that the formula for the sacred oil for the coronation of King Charles would not contain anything of animal origin.

Although the coronation is considered a great moment of national pageantry and historic rituals, It also contains a strong religious element.

The King’s anointing has echoes of baptism or ordination into religious orders, as the monarch is symbolically touched with holy oil on his head, chest, and hands.

This moment it was considered so sacred that at Elizabeth II’s coronation in 1953 television cameras were not allowed to film it and there has been speculation about whether the anointing will be shown on television during Carlos’s coronation.

Ingredients of the new oil

The new oil includes olive oil scented with a blend of essential oils, sesame, rose, jasmine, cinnamon, neroli (orange blossom oil) and benzoin, to which orange blossom is also added.

It also has meaning for the royal family, since it partly uses olives grown on the Mount of Olives, in the Monastery of María Magdalena, which is where the King’s grandmother, Princess Alice, is buried.

In his Christmas message, the king spoke of his own Christian faith and how he had been moved by visiting biblical sites, such as the birthplace of Jesus in Bethlehem.

The Patriarch of Jerusalem and the Anglican Archbishop of Jerusalem were in charge of consecrating the oil in the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, built on the site where Jesus is believed to have died and was buried.

Justin Welby, Archbishop of Canterbury, applauded the decision to use oil from the Mount of Olives, a place outside Jerusalem with many biblical connections.

“This demonstrates the deep historical link between the coronation, the Bible and the Holy Land,” the archbishop said.

He added: “From ancient kings to the present day, monarchs have been anointed with oil from this sacred place.”

The utensils used for anointing -including a spoon- are few survivors of the original ornaments of the medieval coronationmost of which were destroyed by order of the English military and political leader Oliver Cromwell in 1649.

