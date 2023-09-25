In the north of England, in the district of Bury, a pigeon It stops the traffic of the inhabitants of said city, due to the particular pink color of its feathers.



The bird attracts the attention of people who walk through the streets of said town, who do not miss the opportunity to take photos and make one or another videogiven the strangeness of his physique.

Several videos went viral through social networks in which the pigeon is seen walking along the sidewalks with other members of its species that have their characteristic dark mix of white and gray.

(You may be interested in: Eurovision 2023: Maestro Joao gives his prediction about Blanca Paloma and the final).

The down jacket, of which it is unknown whether it is male or female, pecks and fights over the pieces of food that some passersby throw at itn, while it interrupts the traffic of those who do not hesitate to record it.

In fact, its popularity has been so great among the locals that even the Bury police have made a publication on their ‘X’ account, inviting those who do not know the city to visit it and get to know the particular bird in the process.



“During a patrol as part of #OpHeartbeat, officers quickly came across a rare bird in the town centre. Have you seen the Bury Pink Pigeon yet? Let us know and come say hello when you see us,” says the ‘ post’.

Officers are out on foot patrol this afternoon as part of #OpHeartbeat Officers quickly came across a rare pink pigeon in the town center. Have you seen Burys Pink Pigeon yet? Let us know & come and say hi when you spot us ❤️ pic.twitter.com/6mCQqsKsoq — Bury North Police (GMP) (@GMPBuryNorth) September 15, 2023

The videos and publications of this have sparked some comments among Internet users who wonder about its origin, and they even speculate that it could be a bird that could have been used for an event where the sex of the baby is revealed.

(Keep reading: Video: Pigeons attack people in Bogotá when they are near the nest).

“I was there and I could see her, she is very pretty”; “It’s a really strange pigeon”; “Poor thing, who knows where they did that to it, they are one of those pigeons that are painted to use in videos to “reveal” if it’s a girl or a boy”; “It’s a ‘shiny’ event pigeon” , were some of the most notable comments.

Despite the popularity of the animalthe reason for its pink color is unknown, which is mixed with some black, white and beige feathers.. According to the ‘BBC’, the bird’s curious hue is a mystery to locals.

“I saw someone give her something to eat. Everyone wonders why it’s pink. It adds a little color to the place, although I think they dyed it, but who knows?” Samantha Brown, a resident of the area, said in an interview. with the British media.

(Read also: We are prisoners in our house’: father and pregnant wife, threatened by neighbor with sword in England).

So far no environmental authority has commented on the matter, nor has it captured the specimen to investigate the reason for its peculiar appearance, whether it is due to ingested food or if in fact someone applied some dye to it, which could be harmful to it in the long term.

Do urban pigeons transmit diseases?

NATHALIA GÓMEZ PARRA

DIGITAL SCOPE EDITORIAL

TIME

More news