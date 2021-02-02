The Russian entered the runway of the Sochi airport in a mysterious way and puzzled the police. Reported by RIA News…

It is specified that a young man born in 1997 with an unknown purpose made his way to the territory of the air harbor, and was later detained by ground service personnel.

As you can see in the video posted on the Internet, the intruder is sitting on the grass, while the company cars drive up to him and representatives of the airport run up to him.

As a result, the Russian was handed over to law enforcement agencies, but his motives are still a mystery. The police are checking all the circumstances of the incident.

In January, a car driver accidentally “took a wrong turn” and drove onto the runway (runway) of Bangkok airport in Thailand, meeting a plane that had just landed. A medical examination showed that Pratipat Masakul was under the influence of drugs, which were later found in the hood of the car.