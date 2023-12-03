As so many times in Brazil, horror unfolds behind a paradisiacal landscape. The chef and convicted fraudster David Peregrina Capó, a 53-year-old Spaniard, and his partner, Érika da Silva Santos, a 38-year-old Brazilian, lived in a dream corner, on a river island of hundreds of hectares that they bought years ago. There they built their home and opened an exclusive restaurant. They served fresh seafood paella, white garlic or fish tartar paired with a glass of white, champagne or caipirinha. Overlooking the river and in the middle of the jungle, the business was beginning to take off. They had dreams and many plans: find investment partners to expand the business with some bungalows, sell part of the land for 10 million reais (two million euros) or see their son Pedro, 21, fly from the nest. Four gunshots ended everything last week and uncovered an old story.

A cold-blooded murder that remains shrouded in mystery. He was found in the kitchen, in his underwear. They shot him three times. She jumped from the upper floor in a desperate escape. They killed her in the garden with a shot to the head. There was no one else on the island—her son was at his maternal grandmother’s house—but someone heard the shots and, hours later, on Friday the 24th, a Civil Police team arrived at the crime scene aboard a boat. of the Marine.

It is a place that is difficult to access, clients could only arrive by boat. The 40-minute walk upriver from Porto Seguro, in Bahia, one of the most tourist destinations in Brazil, was an added incentive to tasting Spanish cuisine in an intimate and refined atmosphere in a wonderful landscape. They received only by reservation, maximum 20 people.

“We are all in shock, they were a very charismatic couple who only wanted to please their friends and clients,” recalls Ana, still in shock. A friend of the couple since 2020, she chooses that name to protect her identity because the murderer is on the loose and the motives of the crime are still a mystery. She is afraid to talk about the case, like many of those close to the victims. Although the police investigation is under secrecy, it is known that it was an execution because the murderer (or murderers) did not steal anything. It is also known that there were security cameras. Several people have been questioned, but, for now, there are no arrests. It is unknown what could have motivated the crime, investigators have not pointed out any hypothesis. Among the rumors that circulate, the one that stands out is that perhaps the couple or their plans collided with the interests of a criminal gang that used that idyllic corner to move drugs or hide weapons.

The Ilha dos Ribeirinhos restaurant, owned by Peregrina, Porto Seguro, a tourist town on the coast of the Brazilian state of Bahia. Ribeirinhos Island

“What doesn’t enter my head is that he was a criminal,” says Ana, sitting in the shade in a well-kept garden in Porto Seguro. The friends were still digesting the brutality of the murder when a second blow came: a well-kept secret. Peregrina, that handsome, kind man, whom those close to him knew, the one who smile on Instagram With a chef’s jacket and a freshly made paella, he was an escaped convict. In 2012 he was convicted of fraud in two cases. The topic jumped from the Mallorcan press to that of the rest of Spain and Brazil. He defrauded a bank of two million euros with phantom mortgages that he devised while he was director of a branch in Muro (Mallorca), his land, and then, as manager of a restaurant in Palma, he appropriated another 200,000 euros. .

His friend Barega Cangussu, a 61-year-old chef, had heard something about the Spaniard’s past. “He said that he was from Mallorca, but without going into details. I knew he had been in jail. No, I didn’t know for what crime. I never discussed it with him. “I am not a judge,” he explains in his pousada bistro. Like the rest of the victims’ relatives interviewed, he is happy to know that the Spaniard’s sentences expired in 2020.

He emphasizes that Peregrina and Santos’ business was getting better and better. “He wanted to forget everything. He told me: ‘Everything is going to be different, I am very happy with Érika. I have a project for a hotel, we need it, with that, we will live better.’ “They were asking for loans and were going to sell part of the land to build the hotel.” About six months ago, they put five lots for sale, 20,000 square meters each, for two million reais ($400,000, 375,000 euros), as confirmed by the real estate agency that still advertises them on the Internet. He warns that “the owners have died.” He does not know if they will continue for sale or not.

The river island, called Pau do Macaco, is a particularly favorable place to go unnoticed. Everything indicates that the couple took possession of it around 2008, during the Spaniard’s first escape to Brazil, when he was under police investigation. He bought it the woman. The suspicion is that she used the money from the scam perpetrated by her boyfriend on the other side of the Atlantic. He would not be the first nor the last foreigner to land here with illicit money. The fact is that he returned to Spain, turned himself in, was tried, convicted and imprisoned. But it didn’t take long for Peregrina to take advantage of a permit to return to Brazil, reunite with his girlfriend and reinvent herself as a paella cook. They built a house on the island and starting in 2016 they embarked on the adventure of offering what specialists call experiential tourism. His friends believe that he did not travel to Spain anymore. But that is just one of the many unknowns that remain about their lives and deaths.

Peregrina arrived precisely at this point in Brazil because Santos was from a nearby city, Itagimirim, where the couple was buried the day after the bodies were found.

Brazil was born in this area of ​​the state of Bahia, known as the coast of discovery. The first Portuguese conquerors settled here and millions of slaves were sold in Salvador de Bahía who, with their forced labor in the sugar cane, laid the foundations of this country. Porto Seguro—a municipality of 170,000 inhabitants with 85 kilometers of coastline—is a bubble of prosperity thanks to tourism for almost all budgets, from basic to super luxury that arrives in jet private. Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva chose a farm on this coast for his last vacation before donning the presidential suit for the third time.

David Peregrina Capó cooking paella on Ilha dos Ribeirinhos. Ribeirinhos Island

The kilometers of wonderful beaches with coconut trees, like something out of a travel magazine, are an oasis of tranquility that contrasts with some very violent cities inland. With 6,600 murders in 2022 in a territory like Spain and 15 million inhabitants, it is the second most violent State in the country. Bahia has suffered a security crisis in recent years due to increasingly powerful organized crime gangs. Porto Seguro and its two million tourists are an economic engine and a juicy market for cocaine and marijuana, which arrive by road or river.

A continental country with porous borders, Brazil is fertile ground for fugitives, as was well proven by the Nazi criminal Josef Mengele, who died in São Paulo without being discovered; the Glasgow train robber, Ronald Biggs, or Carlos García Juliá, one of the murderers of Atocha’s lawyers. The fact that there are Brazilians who look like Italians, Germans, Koreans or Mexicans also makes things much easier for those who try to hide from local or foreign authorities. In the conversations in Porto Seguro, some example emerges at the slightest, such as those neighbors who were caught with more than 300 kilos of coca on board a sailboat in a Mediterranean port, that kind hotel receptionist who turned out to be a bank robber São Paulo or that neighbor who had a synthetic drug factory in her house, went to jail and came out. Things that happen behind the backs of tourists who enjoy the sun, baths, beach bars with bossa nova live or electronic music until dawn.

The news of the crime reached Maria via a WhatsApp group. “Barbaric crime, Spanish chef and his wife shot to death,” said the headline of a local media outlet. She froze because “this is still a quiet place,” sighs this veteran of the tourism industry who is also not called that. She helped Peregrina and Santos shape their gastronomic business. “They were a warrior, fighting family. At first, the two of them and the son.” That’s Pedro, a kid who called the Spaniard dad because he also raised him even though he was only her biological son; He had two more daughters in Spain. The young man studies abroad and returned to the island on weekends to lend a hand. While the Spaniard cooked, the Baiana was in charge of desserts and cocktails. The closed menu with the boat but without drinks cost 240 reais (45 euros). The couple never had permanent employees, but rather hired kitchen assistants or waiters on a daily basis, depending on reservations.

Once the ravages of the pandemic and the flood that flooded the island were overcome, “business began to flow,” Maria highlights. Thanks to her word of mouth, the restaurant became known. The couple made a name for themselves. They bought a boat. They began to be invited to gastronomic events, to make friends. “They began to have visibility, there was no one who went to eat there and did not return delighted,” adds Maria. The tourists were joined by residents of Porto Seguro who chose this incomparable setting for birthdays or company celebrations.

“At five in the morning they went to buy fish, seafood and ice, they offered very good service and received customers at the dock, with the appetizer already on the table,” says Ana. They led a very simple life. To rebuild the house after the floods they had to hold a raffle. At the same time, animal protection organizations contributed.

Spanish chef David Peregrina Capó and his wife, Érica da Silva Santos, in Porto Seguro, Brazil, in 2023. Ribeirinhos Island

Ana says that some time ago she asked her friend: “Don’t you think this place is too isolated? “You are alone here.” And she laughed and told me: “’Alone?.. We do have two dogs!” After the crime, the dogs were left there, which the son wants to collect, and the 15 chickens next to the swings.

Behind that façade of happiness offered by the Instagram account of the restaurant, called Os Ribeirinhos (the riverside people), the challenges were multiple. They only opened if they had 6-8 people with a reservation the day before. The island has no electricity, so they used solar power for internet and everything else, including charging. They didn’t accept cash, only a popular instant payment called pix. The payments, in her name. They say in the fish market of this coastal city that Mrs. Santos, and not him, always paid for the prawns, lobsters, tuna and sea bream. According to some of her friends, her family properties were also in her name.

For a few months they have been receiving help from the Brazilian official body that advises small and medium-sized companies. They dreamed of that injection of money to build some cabins and offer an even more special experience on the island. Selling the lots would have meant parting with a small part of a giant, isolated piece of land that for years was for the Spanish chef and scammer and his Brazilian family the perfect hideaway and the materialization of a dream.

