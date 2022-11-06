It was on June 7, 1999 when the Mexican television host, comedian and actor Francisco Jorge Stanley Albaitero, better known as paco stanleyit was shot to death outside the restaurant “El Charco de las Ranas”, located in the Periférico Sur, in Mexico City. A few hours before his tragic death, had carried out the transmission of his program “One after others” on TV Aztecatogether with his friend Mario Bezares, where he supposedly received a mysterious message that kept him unsettled.

It was common for Paco Stanley to read the messages they received from the public, who communicated by telephone to the show. In that last program of “One after another”, the father of the actor and also television host Paul Stanley, apparently, he read a message that kept him nervous during the rest of the transmission of “One after another”.

In a video that went viral on TikTok, it is seen that after receiving that “mysterious message”, Paco Stanley speaks to his floor manager, surnamed Pedrosa, to tell him that they should both leave the forum for a moment, leaving Mario Bezares at the head of the program for a few minutes. Supposedly, upon returning, the humorist was somewhat nervous; it is said that he would have received a death threatwhich, for all these years, has remained a rumour.

At the end of “One after another”, paco stanley and his “patiño” mario bezares, they spent a few minutes on the program “With the seal of a woman”. Later, she left the TV Azteca facilities and went to the restaurant “The Pool of Frogs”where he was eating in the company of “Mayito”, Jorge Gil and other people.

After eat, Mario Bezares went to the bathroom and the others waited for him outside the restaurant, aboard a truck. From one moment to another, Some armed people arrived and fired several shots at the vehicle, causing the death of the beloved television host, after receiving four bullets; Jorge Gil was wounded by a bullet in the leg.

We recommend you read:

A few weeks later, Mario Bezares and the aide-de-camp Paola Durante, were indicted as the alleged masterminds of the murder of Paco Stanleywho were deprived of their liberty for more than a year. Due to lack of evidence, they were declared innocent.. One of the theories about this terrible event is that the communicator’s death was due to having debts with a drug cartel.