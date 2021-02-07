Each of the changes in the geology of Mars It has always been intriguing to scientists studying what happens beyond Planet Earth, in the hope of finding signs of liquid water and the possibility of life.

One of those phenomena are ground slides, called RSL (acronym in English for Recurring Slope Lineae), and that until now was a real mystery since it was not known exactly what caused them.

“We see them from orbit because of the dark streaks they produce on the ground and tend to always occur on the slopes facing the sun “, Janice Bishop, a researcher at the SETI Institute in California, said in a statement.

Similar situations were observed in the Wright Valley, Antarctica. Photo: NASA

The author of the new study on this phenomenon also pointed out that it was precisely “what led geologists to think that they were related to the melting of the ice from the beginning.”

And Bishop adds: “The interesting thing is that they increase for months after the dust storms and then they fade away, and they seem to repeatedly form in the same regions. “

Also, a large number of these are forming in the equatorial part of Mars, where there is very little ice, it also diffuses 20 minutes.

Bishop’s hypothesis



The new hypothesis developed by the SETI team led by Bishop suggests that these landslides are produced by a combination of salt and melting ice just below the Martian surface.

The analogous crust of Mars after hydration experiment with dry blue sulfates and wet pink sulfates. Photo: SET Institute

The researcher justifies the reasoning, according to the process that occurs in two steps, and explains them in detail.

First, groundwater ice mixes with chlorine salts and sulfates, thus forming an unstable sludge that flows like a liquid causing sinkholes, soil collapse, surface flows, and uplift.

Then comes the turn of the dry wind and dust storms from Mars, which do the rest of the work generating new patterns across the Martian surface.

Field and laboratory tests

With field and laboratory experiments, Bishop developed his theory further, which allowed him to collect more data.

In this sense, they observed similar situations that occur in places on the planet considered “analogues of Mars”, such as the Dead Sea in Israel, the Salar de Pajonales in the Atacama Desert or the Dry Valleys in Antarctica. From them, then, the experts took samples.

The view of the ice (colored blue) corresponds to the surface of an scarp on Mars. Photo: NASA / JPL

Fieldwork was followed by one in the laboratory. Scientists subjected the analog regolith from Mars to various tests. To do this, they used colored indicators to show what would happen if it were subjected to the same type of chemical reactions that happened in Antarctica.

“I was thrilled to see such rapid reactions of water with sulfate and chlorine salts in our laboratory experiments and the resulting collapse and uplift of the Mars analog soil on a small scale,” celebrated Bishop, replicating the geological collapse.

And optimistically the researcher left a conclusion: “This could revolutionize our perspective of habitability just below the surface on Mars.”