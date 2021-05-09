The mysterious infection with Corona extends Sydney’s restrictions again

Restrictions on gatherings were extended for another week in Sydney and surrounding areas after health officials said they were unable to determine how a man in the population contracted the coronavirus.

And Bloomberg News reported that the New South Wales state government extended safety measures until 1201 am on May 17, the state health authority said in a statement on Sunday.

The restrictions imposed on May 6, which were due to be eased on Monday, are under review.

The officials said: “Despite extensive investigations so far, NSW Health has not identified the source of infection for the first case of Corona, which indicates that the man was infected through brief contact with a currently unknown person who was susceptible to transmitting infection among the community.”

Officials stated that “to protect society and reduce the risk of transmission, the New South Wales government has expanded interim measures to protect against the Coronavirus.”