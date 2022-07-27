The mysterious holes in the form of footprints found at the bottom of the sea

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Mysterious and unexplained holes at the bottom of the sea.
Mysterious and unexplained holes at the bottom of the sea.
Scientists analyze the origin of the holes that form a straight line in the Atlantic Ocean.
July 27, 2022, 02:23 PM
There are many mysteries that humans face about the things that surround them, especially in places that are beyond their reach, such as space or the bottom of the sea.
One more mystery has been added to that innumerable list: holes in the bottom of the atlantic ocean. These inexplicable holes were discovered a few days ago by marine scientists from the United States.
The organization called the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) shared the images of the holes on their social networks, which also form a straight line. The publication invited users to share their hypothesis about the origin of these.
The holes look human-made, but the small mounds of sediment around them suggest they were dug by… something.
The publication says that the set of holes in the sediment were discovered last Saturday during a dive three kilometers deep. Although it is not the first time they have been seen, their origin is still unclear to experts.
In addition, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration points out that although they appear to be made by humans, the small sediments that surround them give the impression of having been made by another creature.
“At Saturday’s #Okeanos dive, we saw several sets of sublinear holes in the seafloor. The origin of the holes has scientists stumped. The holes look man-made, but the small mounds of sediment around them suggest they were dug by… something. What is YOUR hypothesis?” the post reads.
On Saturday’s #Okeanos dive, we saw several sublinear sets of holes in the seafloor. The origin of the holes has scientists stumped. The holes look human made, but the little piles of sediment around them suggest they were excavated by…something.
What’s YOUR hypothesis? pic.twitter.com/iGezxV9TK8
— NOAA Ocean Exploration (@oceanexplorer) July 25, 2022
This recent NOAA dive is part of a series of explorations carried out by the entity with mapping technology through a remotely controlled vehicle to obtain more information about the depths of the sea.
