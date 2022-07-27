Thursday, July 28, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

The mysterious holes in the form of footprints found at the bottom of the sea

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 27, 2022
in World
0
0
SHARES
2
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter


close

holes in the ocean

Mysterious and unexplained holes at the bottom of the sea.

Photo:

Twitter: @oceanexplorer

Mysterious and unexplained holes at the bottom of the sea.

Scientists analyze the origin of the holes that form a straight line in the Atlantic Ocean.

There are many mysteries that humans face about the things that surround them, especially in places that are beyond their reach, such as space or the bottom of the sea.

One more mystery has been added to that innumerable list: holes in the bottom of the atlantic ocean. These inexplicable holes were discovered a few days ago by marine scientists from the United States.

The organization called the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) shared the images of the holes on their social networks, which also form a straight line. The publication invited users to share their hypothesis about the origin of these.

See also  Atomic bombs: this was their first detonation in 1945

(Also read: They catch Ben Affleck crying intensely during their honeymoon).

The holes look human-made, but the small mounds of sediment around them suggest they were dug by… something.

The publication says that the set of holes in the sediment were discovered last Saturday during a dive three kilometers deep. Although it is not the first time they have been seen, their origin is still unclear to experts.

In addition, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration points out that although they appear to be made by humans, the small sediments that surround them give the impression of having been made by another creature.

“At Saturday’s #Okeanos dive, we saw several sets of sublinear holes in the seafloor. The origin of the holes has scientists stumped. The holes look man-made, but the small mounds of sediment around them suggest they were dug by… something. What is YOUR hypothesis?” the post reads.

(You can read: Pistolita’, Darío Gómez’s guitarist, cries disconsolately for his friend).

This recent NOAA dive is part of a series of explorations carried out by the entity with mapping technology through a remotely controlled vehicle to obtain more information about the depths of the sea.

See also  The unfortunate 'top' of the most polluted cities in the world

WEATHER TRENDS

More news

weather app logo

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Save your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.


#mysterious #holes #form #footprints #bottom #sea

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Blinken assured of the desire of the United States to support diplomatic efforts on Ukraine

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.