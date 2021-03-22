“Is he or is he not? I hope I am, ”thinks Enrique Longinotti as he approaches the front of the house Qui Si Sana, in Núñez. No matter how many times he has made the tour, the fear of finding it in ruins has been with him since he was notified that the house had been surrounded with fences. And then from time to time he goes to see, to check if he is still there: live.

“I feel her as a friend or a friend to whom something is about to happen and I want her to be well. So I’m going to check if it’s still there, ”he says. Standing behind the perimeter blocks and watching her feel relief and something akin to joy, consequently he returns home.

Longinotti, 61-year-old architect, is one of 1,800 people who, through the Change.Org platform, signed a petition calling for the immediate intervention of the Buenos Aires government to stop the demolition of the historic building.

Located at 4560 O’higgins, the residence dates out of 1908. “Its typology is very particular. It is not supported by party walls, something rare in the City of Buenos Aires. And it has aesthetic characteristics that make it stand out: a viewpoint, a garden on each side, the inscription “Qui si sana” in relief and a non-invasive size, which does not detract from the street. The one who lives there enjoys it as much as the one who walks by ”.

It is estimated that the house first functioned as a fifth with services to reside permanently. It is organized into three levels, plus one for easement, with two pavilions on the ground. Photo: Guillermo Rodríguez Adami

Longinotti was fascinated by the house from a very young age. He was 20 years old when, in the company of a friend, he knocked on the door of the house. A woman, who was the owner at that time, took care of them and let them pass after they explained that they were architecture students and that they wanted to know the house inside.

“I remember that moment with great intensity. With my friend we knew that the house had been recycled by the architect Giancarlo Puppo, who had lived there years before, but we found an architectural identity that surprised us a lot. It was an example of Respectful restoration and intervention while remaining creative, something that is not superfluous in Buenos Aires, but quite the opposite ”.

For five years, between 1970 and 1975, the renowned architect and plastic artist Giancarlo Puppo lived in Qui Si Sana, together with his then wife, the architect Ethel Etcheverry and the children of the couple. “We saw the house and we liked it. It was abandoned and partly ruined, with cracks on the outside. We found out if we could buy it, we sold a property we owned and we moved, ”Puppo reconstructs. The couple faced a huge recovery project. The previous owners had covered windows, removed flights of stairs and demolished some areas.

“We put together as much as we could. We could not find who or who the perpetrators were, but we knew that the name Qui Si Sana -which refers to the place where you heal- was taken from a health institute on the island of Capri, founded in 1834 by an English doctor. The man was left a widower, got rid of the space and then a Neapolitan bought it, who expanded it and founded a luxury hotel, which still exists. When we were in the house, a friend brought us a postcard from the hotel, it was painted pink and we chose to give it that color ”, describes Puppo.

Neighbors noticed the presence of fences in early March and decided to meet to demand that the construction be preserved. Photo: Guilermo Rodríguez Adami

In four levels they distributed the rooms of the couple and the children. Also inside the house they set up an architecture studio to develop their projects and receive clients. The whole house was beautiful and old, especially the park: “I think that the construction must have had a much larger space, because the house is free on all four sides and because of the magnitude of the trees. There was an avocado one that was almost the height of Qui Si Sana and soaring orange trees 50 years old ”.

Although he no longer lived there for many decades, Puppo was one of the first to notice the appearance of the fences surrounding the structure. He is convinced that the next step is demolition. The house has a sale sign since 2014, “no one has lived in it for at least three years and suddenly a four-meter fence appears. It is evident, as much as I tell you ‘I see a four-legged animal, it says meow’ and you know it is a cat. It does not matter. If we don’t prevent it, the house is going to the picket and soon we will have one more glass box in the city “.

The claim of the neighbors to save the house Qui si sana started on the Change.org platform and reached the Buenos Aires Legislature. Photo: Guillermo Rodríguez Adami

At the beginning of March, Puppo began to warn his neighbors, several had also already warned of the situation and had commented on it. He continues to reside in Núñez. “We are at least 12 people, residents of the neighborhood and other areas of the Capital, professionals related to heritage, architects, restorers and people aware of what Qui Si Sana means and the need to preserve it. Together we open the call for signatures ”. In that group is Belén González, a graduate in art history.

“You have to preserve the memory of everyday life because it makes for great history. For me architecture, like letters, like clothes, store information about a moment, an era. Sometimes these elements, which we do not consider so much, provide more information than historical documents, ”says González. In Qui Si Sana he sees a way in which people imagined what a house was, identifies a language, specific materials and a conception that belonged to a specific social and economic period.

“It is important to know what people were doing, what was politically accepted and what was not. Qui Si Sana, for example, has dependencies for servants and that no longer happens ”, she says and adds emphatically:“ I understand that we must defend and preserve our heritage, material and immaterial, because it conforms the identity of a time and a place that no longer exists. And if we eliminate it, we erase history ”.

Request for reports

The Buenos Aires legislator Matías Barroetaveña (Frente de Todos) presented in the Buenos Aires Legislature a request for reports in which he asks the City Executive for explanations before the possible demolition of Qui Si Sana.

Among the requirements, he asked to be informed if the plot is reached by an urban agreement request and if it is not, why. The text says: “The architectural heritage is part of the identity of our city and is a non-renewable resource. The demolition of buildings of high architectural and historical value constitutes irreparable damage to our collective and cultural memory, and affects planning and sustainable development of the urban environment “.

