Today we want to tell you about one of the deadliest and most incredible snakes in the world: the Gabonese viper. It is one of the largest and deadliest vipers in Africa. But it’s not only found on this continent, as some Americans keep them as pets in their homes attracted by their status as the world’s largest viper and their striking appearance.

A citizen knows it well Virginia who was bitten and was forced to rush to the hospital in a race against time to save his life by injecting him with the antidote. The poison of him in fact is a powerful mix of enzymes and toxins and is capable of causing serious damage to the tissues leading to pains excruciating and if not treated in time, can be fatal.

Source: web

Luckily the Gabonese viper it does not attack humans much and similar episodes are quite rare. This is because it loves to live in remote areas and could only attack if disturbed, such as if it were trampled on.

However, it is a fascinating animal above all for its camouflage ability which allows it to easily reach its prey. These snakes are surpassed in size only by the exceptionally large Cobras, as they can grow over 6 feet long and weigh over 20 pounds.

The other terrifying thing is its teeth which are the longest among venomous snakes reaching up to 2 inches in length.

There Gabonese viper she has a large triangular head, but it’s the intricate patterns on her skin that really capture the imagination. Its superb camouflage allows it to blend perfectly into the leaf litter on the forest floor, making it nearly impossible to spot before it strikes.

This reptile is largely predatory and also affects animals as large as monkeysrabbits and antelopes.