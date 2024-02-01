Izvestia: imported eggs never made it into retail chains in Russia

Imported eggs most likely never made it into retail chains in Russia. They write about the mysterious fate of products “News”.

It is more likely that foreign chicken eggs were sent for processing – for example, in the interests of the confectionery industry.

As experts told Izvestia, it is not profitable for retail chains to enter into long-term contracts with foreign suppliers, so there is simply nowhere for imported eggs to appear on store shelves. “For example, with regard to Turkey, it previously became known that this country was blocking the accounts of Russian businesses. Therefore, it cannot be called a reliable partner and regular supplier of eggs,” said Oleg Pavlov, head of the Public Consumer Initiative (PCI).

Actual supplies from other countries did not in any way affect the stabilization of egg prices in Russia. Business representatives believe that prices for this product were stabilized by taking measures on the domestic market, Izvestia writes. Among other things, retail chains were able to enter into long-term agreements with manufacturers, which was able to satisfy demand.

From January 1, Russia has zeroed out the import duty on eggs. The introduction of such a measure was explained as an attempt to stabilize the market.

On December 14, during the “Results of the Year with Vladimir Putin” program, the head of state was asked a question about rising prices for eggs and chicken meat. The president promised that the situation would improve, and the reason for the sharp rise in price was a disruption in the government. “I regret and apologize in this regard. This is a failure in the work of the government,” Putin said then.