Notre Dame Cathedral, in Paris, France, is perhaps one of the most recognized religious architectural works in the world, as well as being an iconic construction for the French and Gothic art.

The fire that this structure had in 2019 meant one of the greatest structural damage that the cathedral has suffered in its 677 years of existence.

This situation led to a prompt response from the French authorities to rescue the building and start repairing it. However, the maintenance work has uncovered secrets that the church hid for centuries.

skeletons underground

Beneath the floor of the transept of the cathedral, several tombs could be glimpsed. In one of these, they discovered two sarcophagi made of lead, both very well preserved. These coffins were found one meter deep. The researchers also found stone fragments of various faces, hands and feet, which were part of numerous statues.

Hello. Scientists have opened the lead sarcophagi buried under Notre Dame Cathedral. One of the bodies, of unknown identity, corresponds to a man between 25 and 40 years of age WHOSE TEETH WERE DESTROYED FOR THE MOST of him. pic.twitter.com/KvsLd7JA5P — Carolina Andújar (@caroandujar) December 14, 2022

Both burials were found while excavating underground in preparation for the installation of 30-meter, 300-tonne scaffolding, which would be used to replace the cathedral’s spire, damaged by the 2019 fires.

One of the bodies found was that of a high priest who died in 1710. The skeleton of the religious carried a brass plate which identified him as Antoine de la Porte, who was a canon of the cathedral.

This priest was a member of French high society during the 17th and 18th centuries and gave away several works of art that have survived to this day, according to a report in the British newspaper ‘The Guardian’.

The second body found could not be identified, however, according to the newspaper, this body belonged to a 30-year-old man, cataloged by investigators as “a young, wealthy and privileged nobleman”.

French scientists doing bone analysis of one of the mummies found in the cathedral. Photo: Denis Glicksman. inrap

An analysis of the bone composition of the body led to the conclusion that, due to the shape of its pelvic bones, it was an experienced horseman. Because of this, he was baptized ‘Le cavelier’ (The Knight). It is speculated that this person belonged to the elite of the Gallic country in the fourteenth century.

Bone analysis also found that said ‘gentleman’ had an elongated skull. According to the researchers, this characteristic could be due to the fact that it was tied to the head with a cloth during its first three months of life.

