

12/27/2024



Updated at 7:37 p.m.





The stadium Santiago Bernabéu It could be history. At least, that is the feeling given off by the Real Madrid website, in which the majority of references to their fiefdom are simply as Bernabéu, thus forgetting the first name of the former white president who for seven decades has accompanied the historic merengue temple .

As ‘Marca’ has announced, the name change of the stadium, for now, only has effect in the commercial sphere, a modification about which the club has not offered any type of information. This change is only perceived in some marketing actions, such as the tour of the stadium or the model of the fiefdom that serves as a gift.

Real Madrid fans have expressed their displeasure at the decision taken by their club, in addition to ignoring the name of someone as relevant to white history as Bernabéu, due to the fear that in the near future his surname will be linked to a commercial brand that sponsors the stadiumas already happens in the Metropolitano or the Camp Nou.

«We are never going to change the name of the Santiago Bernabéu stadium», were the words spoken by Florentino Pérez at the members’ assembly held in 2022. Precisely, the assembly that should approve any modification in the nomenclature of the Madrid fiefdom.