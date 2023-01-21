María Ángela Olguín, 16, disappeared in Indios Verdes in front of hundreds of people and no one saw anything. Neither the man who sells jackets, nor the woman who dispenses flavored waters, nor the man from the tlapalería; She also did not record anything from a camera that is on one of those panic buttons that the Secretary of Citizen Security installed throughout the capital. “That camera hasn’t been useful for a long time,” says a policeman.

Olguín arrived with his mother at the Indios Verdes whereabouts this Thursday, after 5:00 p.m. They had been with his father for him to go look for them. During the wait, around 5:20 p.m., her mother decided to go into a public bathroom next to the Metrobús station, but there was a bit of a line and she had to wait between five and 10 minutes, she says. Her daughter stayed waiting for her by the metal door, outside the bathrooms. By the time the woman left, around 5:30 p.m., the girl had disappeared. “My daughter was gone,” Mrs. Bustamante tells this newspaper. The only thing she remembers is that she was able to hear her daughter scream: “Amá!” and since then those minutes have become her worst nightmare. “We are desperate, please help us,” says Rocío Bustamante. Jesús Olguín, her father, says that as soon as she disappeared they dialed her cell phone number, but it was already turned off.

Indios Verdes, to the north of the city, is one of the busiest places in the capital due to its proximity to the State of Mexico. Olguín and her family are from Ecatepec, one of the most insecure municipalities in the country, especially for women. The Metro, the Metrobús, the Cablebús, several bus routes and as many combis or small vans pass through this station. Every day millions of people take a bus or get off at Indios Verdes. An improvised market has been created around the lines, an immense labyrinth of canvases and stalls, where it is easy to get lost if you don’t know the place. This Friday, more than 24 hours after her disappearance, relatives, friends and merchants who agreed to put up posters with the girl’s face repeated the same question: “Where is Ángela?”

The Mexico City Prosecutor’s Office has opened an investigation folder to clarify the facts and is compiling videos that shed light on what happened on Thursday afternoon. In one of these images, captured by a C5 camera that recorded the place from afar, the parents say that they can see how a man takes his daughter. “You can see how someone approaches her and takes her away. He is a man, ”says the mother. “He comes out from between the stalls and takes her away,” her father reiterates. To complete the information, the authorities have asked the merchants near the bathrooms to provide the recordings of their cameras. However, Olguín complains that some posts are not collaborating. “They say they don’t have images of that day, that the cameras don’t work and others have removed the cameras they had installed,” she protests and adds: “my daughter’s life depends on those images.”

Rocío Bustamante and Jesús Olguín, parents of Ángela Olguín, who disappeared on January 19 in Indios Verdes. Nayeli Cruz

A worker from a nearby position assures that the camera he has is only used to record when he is absent from the business and that he only records at times when he activates it through the application he has on his cell phone, called DMSS. “I already told the police who came this morning,” he says. The last recordings in the application are from the day of the disappearance, but they correspond to 8:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m. Beyond that, there is nothing. His post is right next to where Angela disappeared. “I didn’t see anything out of the ordinary, a lot of people come by here leaving the metrobus,” he replies.

The bathroom employee did not see anything either, although the woman does acknowledge that she saw Ángela waiting outside for her mother. “When the mother got in, the girl was there, but no longer if she was approached by someone because they asked me for paper and water and I went inside,” replies the employee.

The girl was wearing navy blue pants, a gray shirt with blue letters, and white tennis shoes, at the time of her disappearance. She wears glasses, her hair up and has a nose ring. Her mother adds: “She also has one on her belly button, a tattoo of a little heart on her left hand, and a scar on her right leg from a dog bite.”

After 24 hours of the disappearance, the Olguín family has once again called a demonstration on social networks in the place where the girl disappeared. Hours later, they have blocked the Mexico – Pachuca highway at the height of La Virgen, causing delays of more than four hours. Her three sisters, her friends, relatives and high school classmates have been arriving little by little. At all times about twenty people, including police and elements of the Secretariat for Citizen Security, have monitored the demonstration. “What are you doing standing there? Move, find my sister,” the 21-year-old older sister yelled angrily.

One of Ángela Olguín’s sisters is part of a demonstration in the same place where her sister disappeared. Nayeli Cruz

Some messages of support could be read on the banners, such as: “Not one less, they took her here, we are going to find her here” and “Please help us find Ángela Olguín”. In the midst of the indignation and rage, her mother also shouted desperately: “I am a mother in love with my daughters and half of my heart is missing, I am going to fight for her, I want her alive,” she said broken by pain, while her daughter Elizabeth repeated: “Because they took her alive, we want her alive.”

In less than 24 hours, two other girls have disappeared in the same town hall: Gustavo A. Madero, Tonatzin Blanco, 11, who disappeared while playing in the street with some friends, and Gabriela Giselle Cabrera, 14. The latter was wearing her school uniform. “I feel powerless because I can’t do more than this,” says Ángela’s father after blocking traffic for hours. “Only authorities like this pay attention to us,” he says.

Mrs. Rocío says that she hopes to see her daughter again and sends her one last message in case she is listening: “My daughter, know that we are all looking for you. Fight, my daughter, fight as I have taught you. Do your best to be noticed, she asks for help. Fight daughter. Love you”.

In Mexico, more than 100,000 people have disappeared in the last decade.

subscribe here to newsletter from EL PAÍS México and receive all the key information on current affairs in this country