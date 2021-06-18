The mysterious dinosaur survivor fish that can live 100 years

A “living fossil” that survived the era of the dinosaurs, the size of a human being and which, according to a recent study, can live up to 100 years. It is coelacanth, a very rare fish which, before being discovered by scholars in 1938, was believed to have been extinct for 66 million years. Even today for scientists, many of the characteristics of this light blue animal, which can exceed 2 meters in length and weigh around 90 kilos, still remain a mystery.

Research published yesterday in the scientific journal Current Biology sought in particular to shed light on the reproduction and lifespan of what is one of the most protected species in the world, which is hardly studied by scientists.

Using a technique used in commercial fishing, the group of French researchers calculated the age of an already dead specimen by counting the lines on a scale. Using polarized light, they found that there were five small lines for each large line that was instead counted with the previous techniques, which assumed an age of 20 for the coelacanth, thus arriving at the estimate of 100 years.

According to this method, the oldest specimen studied directly by the researchers would have been 84 years old. They also studied two embryos with the same technique, coming to the conclusion that coelacanth pregnancy lasts at least five years. According to the researchers, females reach sexual maturity over the age of 50 and males between 40 and 69.

The first live coelacanthus to be recognized by scientists were found in 1938 off East London, South Africa. Before that it was believed that the species, which remained substantially unchanged for 400 million years according to some paleontologists, was extinct at the end of the Cretaceous period.