Australian police are asking for the public’s help after the bodies of two Saudi women, believed to have lain undiscovered for a month, were found in a Sydney apartment.

Sisters Asra Abdullah Alsehli, 24, and Amaal Abdullah Alsehli, 23, were found dead on June 7 in separate beds at their home in suburban Canterbury.

Police, who were called to the property to check on the girls, said they are believed to have died in early May.

But despite “extensive research”, they still don’t know how or why.

The sisters moved to Australia from Saudi Arabia in 2017 and may have applied for asylum, The Sydney Morning Herald reported. Police refused to confirm this, saying they do not comment on people’s immigration status.

A human rights organization said it should be established whether the women fled Saudi Arabia because of domestic violence or harsh laws on women. However, there is no evidence that this is the case.

“We need a thorough investigation”

Police said they had been in contact with the women’s family, who are helping them with the investigations.

Lina al-Hathloul, head of monitoring and communications for the Saudi human rights organization ALQST, said it would “not be the first case” of Saudi women killed abroad after fleeing domestic violence.

“There are no protections for women who are victims of domestic violence in Saudi Arabia, so they flee abroad,” she told the BBC. And she added: “I’m not saying that’s the case here, just that we need a thorough investigation. It’s frustrating not to have any information.”

According to the Sydney Morning Herald, there were signs that something was wrong.

Last year, the women told the building manager that they thought someone was tampering with their food deliveries, the newspaper reported.

A plumber who visited the apartment also said he believed “something mysterious” was going on and that police had been called in the past over concerns about the women.

New South Wales Police issued a renewed appeal to the public on Wednesday, saying “any information” could be the key to solving this case.

The local community is tight-knit, police said in a statement, calling on anyone who has met or seen the women to come forward to authorities.

The Australian current affairs program Four Corners reported in 2019 that 80 Saudi women had attempted to apply for asylum in Australia in recent years. Many of them were fleeing male guardianship laws.

