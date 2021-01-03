Detail of the lower fragment of the Roman stela from Huerta del Rey. Javier del Hoyo / Mariano Rodríguez Ceballos

Clunia Sulpicia was for a long time capital of conventus Cluniensis, territorial demarcation that belonged to the province of Hispania Citerior Tarraconensis, the great Roman administrative division that occupied more than the northern half of the Iberian Peninsula. Clunia, which took its name from an Arevac toponym – one of the towns that made up the Celtiberian family – was abandoned around the 5th century ….