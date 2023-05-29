To a scam of hundreds of millions of dollars that caused the bankruptcy of a bank in Bolivia, a violent and mysterious death has been added. On Saturday night, the liquidator of the Bolivian bank Fassil, Carlos Colodro, was found dead on a street in the eastern city of Santa Cruz de la Sierra after allegedly falling 14 stories from the office he was temporarily occupying in one of the bank buildings. The main hypothesis of the police is that of suicide, according to what has emerged, but there are other theories about what happened, since his task as controller of the bank in liquidation was affecting powerful economic interests.

The autopsy established that he died of “polytraumatism and shock traumatic”, according to the Government Minister, Eduardo del Castillo, in a press conference. The lawyer for the deceased’s family, Jorge Valda, revealed that the corpse did not have an eyeball or one of the testicles and “did not rule out” that he had been murdered. “There were puncture wounds on the arms, the back and the whole body,” he told the media. He explained that on Saturday, Mother’s Day in Bolivia, Colodro had lunch with his family, with whom he had a “normal chat” and, around five in the afternoon, he had gone to work in the building in front of which his mother was found. body hours later.

A farewell letter that Colodro allegedly wrote was partially leaked on social media. “The corresponding expertise must be carried out to corroborate its veracity and the presumed motives that would have led him to sign the letter,” Minister Castillo told the press. The official promised that all the necessary investigations will be carried out to clarify what happened. The handwritten letter reads: “They deceived me, they turned their backs on me, they killed me. The time has come to say enough to this hell that I had to live since April 26 (the day he was nominated as bank controller), a month that seems like 100 years of suffering ”. Later, he implies that he has made a decision that he does not want anyone to consider “cowardice”.

Carlos Colodro had a long career at the Central Bank of Bolivia and in banking supervision. Fassil’s intervention was his greatest professional challenge, due to the size of the bank, the fourth in deposits in the country, and due to the controversial origin of his bankruptcy a little over a month ago. After his appointment, it was leaked that the Santa Cruz Financial Group, owner of Fassil, lent money from the bank to different Santa Cruz businessmen and asked them in exchange for bribes of a percentage of the loan (usually five million dollars) that were deposited in their accounts. , supposedly for “real estate investments”. In some cases, this money was used to buy small batches of bank shares.

A journalist who covered the case announces that he is leaving the country

The shareholders of Fassil also owned the company Santa Cruz Inversiones en Bienes Raíces (SIBRA), which became one of the main operators of the urban market in the Santa Cruz capital. It is alleged that both SIBRA and the bank itself bought real estate with depositors’ money, in exchange for overprices and bribes. The financial gap would amount to more than 600 million dollars, which will have to be covered by the Saver’s Insurance created by the country for these cases. Some important businessmen from Santa Cruz were involved in these operations. At the same time, the bank’s ownership group includes some of the most prominent families in this region, which is the most prosperous in Bolivia.

The journalist who made most of the revelations about this case, Junior Arias, announced in their social networks that he had decided to “leave the country for a while until the death of Fassil’s controller is clarified.” And he added: “I, like many people, do not believe that he committed suicide, but that he was doing his work in relation to this case and discovering perhaps more than what we know so far.”

The news shocked the country and unleashed a cascade of speculation about what really happened with Carlos Colodro. President Luis Arce expressed his condolences to his family on Twitter. “We demand a prompt investigation to clarify the causes of this event,” he wrote.

