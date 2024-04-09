The latest of these calls was what the Minister of Interior and Municipalities in the Lebanese caretaker government, Judge Bassam Mawlawi, said that his country “will be more firm in granting residency to Syrians,” while video clips spread showing a number of Syrian refugees being attacked by angry people over the killing. Suleiman”.

Lebanese military observers and analysts spoke to Sky News Arabia about the consequences of the killing of Pascal Suleiman on the situation of Syrians in Lebanon, pointing out that there is an urgent need to audit their numbers and deport violators, in the midst of the current economic and political crisis, amid unofficial estimates that there are about two million Syrians in Lebanon. Lebanese lands, whether their residency is official or illegal.

On the other hand, the director of the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, Rami Abdel Rahman, said in an exclusive interview with “Sky News Arabia” website, “A crime in which 7 Syrians participated, as the Lebanese authorities say, does not mean that all Syrians are convicted, as similar crimes occur throughout the world.” However, he considered that many Lebanese politicians are trying to evade the internal crisis by throwing accusations at the Syrians.

What happened?

The Lebanese authorities arrested 7 Syrians suspected of involvement in the killing of Lebanese Forces Party official Pascal Suleiman, whose body was found in Syria.

The military source told Agence France-Presse that the Syrian authorities handed over to the Lebanese intelligence services 3 suspects in the killing of Pascal Suleiman, who was kidnapped in the Jbeil region last Sunday.

The case sparked an uproar in Lebanon, where the Lebanese Forces Party considered the crime “a political assassination until proven otherwise.”

The Lebanese Army indicated in a statement on Monday evening that “it became clear during the investigation with most of the Syrian gang members involved in the kidnapping that the kidnapped person was killed by them while they were trying to steal his car in the Jbeil area.”

The killing of Pascal Suleiman sparked anger in Jbeil, where hundreds of supporters of the Lebanese Forces Party blocked the roads, and some of them assaulted Syrian passers-by, as video clips spread on social media showed.

The Lebanese Intelligence Directorate called on the supervisors of camps and residential complexes for Syrian refugees to inform refugees not to roam and remain within their homes, except for necessary emergency cases and after requesting permission from those concerned.

The municipality of Mayfouk Al-Qattara also called for an immediate general security deployment in the Mount Lebanon Governorate, especially the areas of: Matn, Jbeil, Keserwan and even Batroun, and “to begin taking harsh and deterrent measures against violators and outlaws of both Lebanese and Syrian nationalities.”

The Lebanese Minister of the Interior considered that “the percentage of Syrian detainees in Lebanese prisons reached 35 percent,” adding that “the issue of the Syrian presence in this way is unacceptable and cannot be tolerated by Lebanon and should be reduced.”

2 million…and a life crisis

The director of the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, in statements to Sky News Arabia, estimated the number of Syrians present on Lebanese territory at about two million people.

Abdul Rahman criticized the incitement campaigns against Syrian refugees in Lebanon, saying, “If the charges against the Syrian suspects have been proven so far, that does not mean that all Syrians in Lebanon are criminals or commit acts of theft and murder. We are talking about two million Syrians, even if There are 500 people committing crimes. Does that mean that all Syrians are criminals? (…) The solution is to deal according to Lebanese law alone.”

He added: “Holding the Syrians responsible for what is happening in Lebanon is a disaster, especially since some Lebanese officials are trying to escape the crisis economic conditions by exporting the crisis to Syrian refugees.”

The director of the Syrian Observatory explained that before the murder of Pascal Suleiman, there had been racist campaigns against Syrians for more than 3 years, and they are still continuing until now, and incitement is being conducted against the presence of Syrians in general.

In recent weeks, an advertising campaign has appeared on the streets of Lebanon, supported by media outlets and non-governmental organizations, including billboards bearing a slogan in Arabic under the title “Undo the harm before it is too late,” targeting mainly Syrian refugees, calling on the Lebanese to unite and move to address the matter after the number of Syrians reached in the country by up to 40 percent, according to unofficial estimates.

The Carnegie Middle East Center also noted that Lebanon is witnessing renewed feelings of hostility towards Syrian refugees, which have culminated in the deportation of a number of refugees, at a time when Syrians in Lebanon have long been “scapegoats in the socio-economic system that suffers from dysfunction.”

According to estimates by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, there are more than 1.5 million Syrian refugees in Lebanon, and nearly 14,000 refugees of other nationalities, while 90 percent of Syrian refugees live in a state of “extreme poverty,” while the Bekaa region stands out as the It is the area with the highest refugee density in Lebanon.

Political crime

From Beirut, Professor of International Relations and Foreign Policy, Khaled Al-Azzi, speaking to Sky News Arabia, considered the killing of Pascal Suleiman a “political crime,” regardless of the scenarios being circulated in the Lebanese arena during the last hours.

However, Al-Azzi stressed that this incident will have many repercussions for Syrians residing in Lebanon, especially since it came amid several reports of theft incidents and crimes carried out by Syrians residing illegally.

He pointed out that the Syrian presence in Lebanon is divided into three types:

the first : The Syrians who took advantage of the Lebanese crisis by working in Lebanon, after entering through the crossings illegally.

: The Syrians who took advantage of the Lebanese crisis by working in Lebanon, after entering through the crossings illegally. the second : Syrian workers in Lebanon, and they were present even before 2011.

: Syrian workers in Lebanon, and they were present even before 2011. the third: Syrian refugees who are deported from their lands, especially since there is a Lebanese party trying to prevent them from entering.

The Lebanese professor of international relations added, “Those who planned Pascal’s killing want to take revenge against the Syrian community, even though no country in Lebanon’s circumstances can bear their burdens in light of the current economic, social, and security crisis, and therefore all Syrians cannot be punished and persecuted for a crime that participated.” There are a number of people in it.”

He explained that the issue of the Syrian presence in Lebanon cannot be resolved with a sudden and rapid reaction, but the Lebanese authorities must tighten control over crossing points, apply the law to every person who engages in criminal acts, tighten residency procedures for everyone, and apply immigration-related laws.

However, Al-Azzi considered that the increasing number of Syrians in Lebanon was one of the reasons for the current crisis, especially since the country's infrastructure was not ready to receive this large number of refugees.

Obstacles from Hezbollah

In turn, the Lebanese military and strategic expert, Naji Malaeb, indicated, in statements to the “Sky News Arabia” website, that since the beginning of the Syrian exodus in 2011, the Lebanese army and security services have advanced to establish camps and places of refuge for the arrivals, and they are being provided with the infrastructure necessary for life, but Hezbollah’s dominance The government must prevent this from being implemented or concerned with any matter related to Syrians.

Malaeb pointed out that Lebanon has asked UN agencies and international organizations to provide it with data on Syrians in Lebanon, but the government says that these institutions impose restrictions on giving them information about these displaced people, which hinders taking any measures regarding them, and this is important to protect Lebanese national security.

In the middle of last year, the Lebanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced that it had reached an agreement with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees regarding Beirut’s request to disclose data on Syrian refugees present on Lebanese territory, after a long process of negotiation, but it has not officially obtained that data yet.

He added: “Regarding the Pascal incident, bringing accusations before the investigation is completed means that there is an intention for those who make these accusations to mobilize the street against the Syrians, and we see that there are targeting operations in areas where Syrians are present in the eastern regions of Beirut and no family is any longer safe, and many of them have been displaced and left their places.” Their asylum, and therefore there should be no pre-emption of investigations.”

Malaeb called on the Lebanese government to address the Syrians’ position with the Syrian government, because “Lebanon can no longer bear all of this, and Syria is no longer what it was in 2011.”