A little over a decade ago, French entrepreneur Arnaud Frisch had a vision. At 142 Rue de Montmartre, home to the country’s most committed press during the 19th and 20th centuries, he would make his most personal dream come true: a club in which to give free rein to the fantasies of a public thirsty for a different night out in the strictest privacy. “Silence is a refuge where the noise of everyday life fades away to make way for authentic artistic and cultural encounters, as well as moments of reflection and creativity,” Frisch explains to ICON Design by email.

The same building where it was printed I accuse, Émile Zola’s famous article against anti-Semitism, would become in the hands of Frisch and his partner Antoine Caton an ode to entertainment and escapism for a generation fed up with the global crisis brewing around them. A new benchmark of Parisian nightlife that would not only program parties but also concerts, talks, contemporary art exhibitions and film screenings.

Filmmaker David Lynch drew inspiration for the artistic direction of the first Silence in Paris from the club of the same name featured in his film ‘Mulholland Drive’. Alexandre Guirkinger

The announcement of its opening in September 2011 was a worldwide media bombshell. The reason was to have the filmmaker David Lynch as artistic director of the establishment, inspired by the intriguing club Silencio –from which it would take its name– that appears in his film Mulholland Drive (2002). The American drew a dramatic set design through a multitude of drawings that would connect underground in 700 square meters a photography gallery with a private cinema, a library, a smoking room, two bars, a blackroom and (of course) a stage.

The French architectural agency ENIAauthors of award-winning projects such as the Galileo Surveillance Centre building, was commissioned to execute this underground club with a budget of three million euros. Its interior, the fruit of a hedonistic mind, did not skimp on resources: orchestrated by the interior designer Raphael Navotall the furniture was designed exclusively for the premises, such as the carpet designed by David Lynch that covers the hall the main entrance or the asymmetrical Black Birds seating series in the lounges. Domeau & Pérès craftsmen signed the upholstery of the entire space and the legendary workshop Gohard Studios the gilded wood coverings of the vaulted ceilings.

Orchestrated by interior designer Raphael Navot, all the furniture was designed exclusively for the establishment, such as the series of asymmetrical ‘Black Birds’ seats in the lounges. Alexandre Guirkinger

Becoming one of the most famous clubs in the world, it is still going strong thirteen years after its opening. Lana del Rey, Prince, Dua Lipa, Pharrell Williams and Kendrick Lamar have all performed on its stage and it has created a solid relationship with Paris Fashion Week and contemporary art fairs such as Art Basel and Paris Photo. It has not ceased to be that place to be frequented by beautiful and influential people where you can rub shoulders for a few hours with Kate Moss or Jean Paul Gaultier. “Silence is well known for its nightlife, its walls have vibrated to the rhythm of Peggy Gou, Kaytranada or Virgil Abloh. In its cultural program reserved for its members you can attend an exhibition of Ai Weiwei or witness the carte blanche by David Lynch, a performance with A$AP Rocky or Michele Lamy, a chat with Alejandro Jodorowsky, a preview by filmmaker Ruben Ostlund, a dinner created by Massimo Bottura or a sale of photographs by Larry Clark,” lists its founder.

Frisch has been able to capitalize on the Silencio brand by strengthening its presence in Paris and expanding the concept to other cities around the world. The first to leave mute It was Ibiza in 2020, in the heart of Cala Molí. Despite the pandemic, Frisch successfully gave a new twist to the traditional beach bar on the Pitiusan island. The aim was to create an intimate sanctuary among natural fibres, Balinese beds and sand underfoot for the island’s creative vanguard, where nature and art could freely dialogue. “Due to its hedonistic spirit, the island welcomes creative people and free spirits from all over the world. It has evolved perfectly with the times, from the first hippies of the sixties to the new temples of electronic music. Ibiza was undoubtedly the ideal destination to open a second Silencio,” explains Frisch. The values ​​of Silencio, continues the entrepreneur, remained the same, but adapted to the new location. “We commissioned the architecture of the place to the Balearic collective Moredesign and created a concept of Mediterranean cuisine to share designed by chef Mauro Colagreco.”

The Balearic architecture collective Moredesign has created the bohemian setting of Silencio Ibiza, where natural fibres, Balinese beds and sand underfoot are a must. Courtesy

On July 12, Silencio Ibiza blew up social media with a surprise performance by Charli XCX and the rest of the summer will be tough competition for local clubs, as indicated by the schedule of your Instagram account. Frisch makes it clear that culture remains the driving force behind the project. “We have had everything from an installation by Miranda Makaroff or the architect Charlotte Taylor to a DJ set by Jamie Jones, a concert by Claire Laffut or a cabaret by Ali Mahdavi.”

With a future intervention by Kulapat Yantrassat, Tadao Ando’s right-hand man and founder of the WHY Architecture studio, Silencio Ibiza has become a gastronomic refuge on the island. To the already well-known menu of the three-Michelin-starred chef, Mauro Colagreco, in the beachfront restaurant, this year they incorporate Urusai, a Tokyo-style tapas bar with a brutalist aesthetic. The concept is created by Arthur Cohen and Olivier Leone, founders of Ojii and Onii-San in Paris, who will offer throughout the summer a menu that sublimates the products of the islands with a modern Iberian-Japanese fusion. The oriental trail is extended with a listening bar to listen to vinyl records during the sunset along with its Japanese-influenced cocktail menu created by Rémy Savage.

Silencio Ibiza has given a twist to the traditional beach bar concept but with a nod to the island’s hippie DNA, like the lysergic letters on the sign. Courtesy of Silence

When Crosby Studios broke the silence in New York

After a second location in Paris with Silence Des Presthe all-day open kitchen restaurant designed by Studio KO in 2021, Frisch decided to fulfill his American dream. Located on 57th Street and Eighth Avenue, just a few meters from the defunct Studio 54, the design of the new Silencio would fall in the hands of Crosby Studios, known for defending the aesthetics of the former USSR as an emblem of modernity. Its founder, the Russian Harry Nuriev, collaborator of Balenciaga and Nike, would imbue some of his mantras – brutalist lines or red as a driving colour, among others – into the creation of the new cult club. “My vision was to bring that feeling “The European colour was brought to the new location in New York to combine different universes while respecting the Parisian space. Using the colour red that I like so much and that was already present in the original design was a gift for me, it was the perfect colour for this project,” the interior designer explains to ICON Design. The endless red velvet blanket runs from floor to ceiling, leaving no room for artwork or any other adornment. Austerity above detail.

Its location in Hell’s Kitchen, a neighbourhood familiar to the interior designer as he first lived there when he moved to New York, inspired the idea of ​​a nightclub located in the basement of a building with an entrance on a noisy street, which contrasted with the minimalist and chic atmosphere of its interior. A process in line with his theory of “transformism”, as he points out, a function that influences art and design that denies the new to create from an already established object, such as the furniture in this club. “In reality, this is a legendary place to do it,” he clarifies.

An endless red velvet blanket stretching from floor to ceiling, bordered by pink neon lights and gold walls, is Harry Nuriev’s vision of the new Silence in New York. Pauline Shapiro

David Lynch is another reference that he mentions in the project, a frequent contributor to the omnipresent curtains, neon signs and also the colour red in the sets of his films. All of these elements also appear in the set design designed by Nuriev. “David Lynch is one of my favourite artists and it was an honour for me to continue the beautiful work he did in Paris,” he confesses.

As expected, Frisch devised a star-studded cultural agenda for its opening in February of this year: from aftershow From Nicki Minaj’s latest tour to the exhibition of the art collection advised by Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz or the performance of YG Marley, grandson of the Jamaican musician. After establishing himself in the Big Apple, the question is inevitable: what will be the next stop? “Maybe Asia,” says the businessman. The designer who will execute it is a complete mystery.