“The earth swallowed her. It is a mystery,” said the relatives of Martha GranadosColombian who disappeared in Mexico since May 2023. The 78-year-old woman, who suffers from mild cognitive impairment, lost track of her under strange circumstances.

Granados is a bacteriologist. She worked for more than three decades in a hospital. As soon as she retired, she decided to embark on new paths with her husband Carlos Castelblanco.with whom he had two children, Fernando and Juan Pablo.

They migrated to Mexico 15 years ago, specifically, to the city of San Juan del Río, in the state of Querétaro. Castelblanco, as an agronomist engineer, since then has been dedicated to providing advice on crops. His wife, Marta, did not separate from him; she accompanied him on business trips.

It was no exception on May 13. Castelblanco was hired for training in the municipality of Ramos Arizpemore than 690 kilometers from where they lived.

The Colombians arrived without fail in the rural area of ​​the Mexican town. In the middle of the plain, a vast, almost inhospitable piece of land, was the farm where Casteblanco would work. They slept normally that night.

On May 14, they both visited the crops, but in the afternoon Marta felt tired from the heat. So she decided to go back to the ranch where they slept.. It was a journey of about 400 meters from where her husband was. That was the last time they saw her, she was wearing light brown pants, a white short-sleeved blouse, a beige vest, and black shoes.

Marta Granados de Castelblanco, the woman who has disappeared in Mexico since May 14.

After finishing the day, Castelblanco arrived at the ranch and did not find her. They did a sweep with the farm workers that same afternoon, looking for footprints and even shouting. Where is Martha? In an almost desolate terrain, only covered by vegetation, did anyone see it?

“It’s too complex a mystery. How was she able to get out of that ranch that has very few exit options, unless the site is well known? She vanished in a matter of an hour. Possibly someone who arrived or who was there helped her get out,” her husband told local media.

The luckless search for Marta Granados

helicoptershorses, drones, uniforms, cars, specialized canines, expert investigators and other resources have been used by the authorities to try to locate her. No one can explain how he could have vanished like that. It was the first time she had visited the municipality; she didn’t know anyone.

Coahuila, the area where they have searched for the Colombian. Photo: National Commission for Relief and Rescue, AC Coahuila

One of the key points that has been on the table is his slight cognitive impairment, for which he has gaps in your short-term memory.

They have interviewed dozens of people and have searched for her in the state of Coahuila, San Luis and even in Querétaro, where she lived, but as the weeks go by, the question of what happened to her becomes more accentuated. Nobody gives reason for the older adult, born in Bogotá, of medium height, thin build, brown eyes and short hair.

“There is no trace that allows us to strengthen any line of investigation. We do not have anything that tells us with certainty where to investigate, we do not have any reference or antecedent of something like this, at least in recent years,” said Gerardo Márquez, Attorney General of Coahuila.

Marta Granados from Castelblanco.

More than 35 operatives have been deployed without luck. In the middle of one of them found skeletal remains of four shepherds who had been reported missing.

Did someone help her get off the ranch?

The Bogota family rejects the hypothesis that Martha would have left the farm by her own means.

“The anthropologist who led the reconstruction of events commented, upon completion, that it was not possible to leave the ‘Las Rusias’ ranch without the help of someone familiar with the area,” said her son Juan Pablo, in dialogue with the local newspaper Vanguard.

Bogota search poster. Photo: Private file.

In case you had left the farm on your own, how did you walk under the sun in almost desert conditions? Did someone pick her up by car? And those kinds of questions remain unanswered.

Mr. Castelblanco, with whom he has been married for 57 years, does not give up. With the hope that the Mexican authorities do not stop the operations. he and his sons continue handing out flyers, asking questions and making loud noises:

“Mommy, your children and your husband are looking for you!”

