In the best style “The Terminal”, the film played by Tom Hanks, a man passed three months living hidden in a restricted area from Chicago O’Hare International Airport. He lived on what the passengers gave him or left him. And he moved through the airport with a pass card that he stole from an employee. They arrested him on Saturday.

Aditya singhThe 36-year-old was charged with trespassing into a restricted area of ​​the airport and theft after being arrested on Saturday. In a court hearing on Sunday, a judge ruled that the Orange, California man could be released if he paid $ 1,000, but said Singh would be barred from the airport.

“If I understand correctly, you are telling me that a person who was not an employee and was not authorized has allegedly been living in a secure part of the O’Hare airport terminal from October 19, 2020 to January 16, 2021 without being detected. Have I understood it correctly? “asked Cook District Judge Susana Ortiz in surprise.

The judge showed her surprise that the man had gone three months without being detected and recalled that it was the event it’s very serious because it calls into question the Airport security

By Monday morning, Singh remained in Cook County Jail.

Aditya Singh. Photo: AP

Attorney Cortney Smallwood said Singh has no criminal record. But the whole case is a mystery. It was unclear why Singh, who is unemployed, went to Chicago or if they have ties to the area. Why was he able to travel from Los Angeles, in the middle of the pandemic, but he could not take a return flight citing fears for the covid.

During the hearing, attorney Kathleen Hagerty said Singh was seen by two United Airlines employees, who asked for his identification, the Chicago Tribune reported.

Singh lowered his chinstrap and showed a credential that it actually belonged to an airport operations manager who had reported it missing in late October, Hagerty said.

The employees called the police, who detained Singh. Singh was “afraid of going home because of the Covid,” Hagerty said, telling authorities that he had found the credential and that other passengers at the airport had given him food.

