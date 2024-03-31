Everything that surrounds Joana Sanz since her still husband, Dani Alves, was released from prison last Monday, March 25, after paying one million euros in bail, is a mystery. The first decision that the Canarian model adopted was to deactivate her Instagram profile. Thus she prevented her movements from being observed and her followers from taking the liberty of sending her comments. However, she was silent for a short time. Although she decided not to comment on her husband's new situation, she did not hesitate to upload a story in which she could be seen doing sports in a gym that was not the one in the home she shared with the Brazilian in Barcelona during their years of marriage.

The canary's intention seemed clear, to show that she was not by her husband's side. So much so that, to dispel any type of doubt, the next publication was a photograph of the Madrid sky, accompanied by the name of the city and a heart. Even so, the numerous journalists who have been guarding the doors of Dani Alves's house have on occasion pointed out the presence of the model's vehicle in the garage of the house she has been living in while her husband was confined in Brians 2. .

This raised the possibility that Joana had gone to visit the former soccer player. Furthermore, in the 'Fiesta' program they even claimed that a delivery man had arrived with an order in Joana's name. “At that moment it seemed strange to us, but we thought that, since the player had his accounts cancelled, he would still have placed a home delivery order with his wife's account,” the reporter explained. “However, we have asked and to our surprise we have been assured by sources close to Joana that she is inside the house right now with Dani Alves,” stated the Mediaset journalist.

No trace of Alves



If so, this would have been the first meeting of the couple after the ex-footballer's release from prison, but the possible reconciliation contrasts with the behavior of the model on her social networks where, when she activated her account again, all traces of the former footballer had disappeared. , with whom she shared numerous publications, including some professional collaborations that no longer seem to have a place in the mannequin's profile either.

What Joana has kept is the handwritten letter she published a year ago confirming their final breakup. «I think it will take me years of life to get the way she looks at me out of my memory. I am still and will continue to be, but in another way. I love him and I will always love him. But I love myself, I respect myself and I value myself much more,” the manuscript read. Furthermore, the model had already expressed the desire to divorce her, although in a television interview she stated that he did not want to give it to her.

All in all, it seems that the Canary Islands is playing tricks to prevent her current whereabouts from being known. While on the one hand there is talk that he is in what has been her family home for the last few years, on the other hand, there has been speculation that he could be turning the page with another person. This is what collaborator Sergio Pérez also expressed in the 'Fiesta' program. «Marisa Martín Blázquez and I share the same information. “It reached several colleagues a month ago that Joana Sanz would be meeting a person, that she would be seeing a boy.”

While the mystery continues around Joana, Alves remains in his mansion, from which he has only left to fulfill his obligation to sign weekly at the court.