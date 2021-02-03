Did you let the coronavirus escape? Did you make it intentionally? These are some of the hypotheses that they plan about the Wuhan Institute of Virology, in central China, fed among others by the government of former US President Donald Trump. And for lovers of conspiracy theories about the origin of the pandemic.

This Wednesday, the laboratory received a visit from experts from the World Health Organization (WHO). Y suspicions were rekindled and theories about the research center that has several maximum security laboratories.

Most researchers believe that Sars-CoV-2 likely originated in bats and would have passed through another species (which is not yet known) before being transmitted to humans.

Here are some questions and answers about the Institute of Virology in Wuhan, the city in central China where the coronavirus was first detected in late 2019.

-How are the facilities?



-This state institute has the largest collection of virus strains in Asia, with 1,500 different specimens, according to its website.

Since 2012 it has had a high-security P3 laboratory (for “class 3 pathogens”) that studies many viruses and, in particular, coronaviruses.

The director of this laboratory is Shi Zhengli, a specialist in bat coronaviruses, which has earned her the nickname “Chinese Batwoman”.

The entrance of the Wuhan Institute of Virology, which was visited on Wednesday by WHO experts who analyze the origin of the coronavirus. Photo: AP

The Institute of Virology also has a P4 (for even more dangerous pathogens). A safer lab that can harbor dangerous strains like Ebola.

This P4, formally inaugurated in 2018, was created in collaboration with France.

-What do the researchers do?



Equipped with full protective suits, in a workspace designed to prevent leaks, they study different types of pathogens. The objective is to be able to react quickly to the appearance of infectious diseases.

Its researchers have conducted numerous studies on the links between bats and the emergence of these diseases in China.

They also helped to better understand the new coronavirus after its appearance in Wuhan.

In February 2020, his work was published in a scientific journal. They concluded that the Sars-CoV-2 genome sequence is 96% similar to that of a bat coronavirus.

-Are they isolated from the world?

No. They regularly collaborate with foreign scientists.

Two Wuhan researchers took part in an international study in 2015 with various American universities, during which a pathogen was created to assess the threat of a virus similar to SARS (Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome).

Noteworthy fact: the Institute of Virology collaborated with the EcoHealth Alliance, an association based in the United States and specialized in disease prevention, and whose president Peter Daszak is one of the experts sent by the WHO to Wuhan.

-Is a leak possible?



For the moment there is no evidence to validate this hypothesis.

In mid-January, before leaving the post of US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo again enrolled in the Wuhan institute.

“The United States government has reason to believe that some investigators inside (the facility) fell ill in the fall of 2019, before the first case of the epidemic was identified, with symptoms compatible with both those of covid-19 and with common seasonal diseases, “he said.

According to the newspaper The Washington Post, the US embassy in Beijing, after visiting the institute, alerted US authorities in 2018 that some security measures were insufficient.

The Gignate research center in Wuhan, super guarded for the visit of international experts. Photo: AP

The Institute of Virology and the Chinese government have denied that these laboratories are the origin of the new coronavirus.

-What is known about the origin of the virus?



For now little.

At the beginning of the epidemic, a market in Wuhan was pointed out, which the WHO researchers also visited, because it sold live wild animals, potential carriers of bat-borne coronavirus.

But the Sars-CoV-2 may have come from elsewhere.

“All hypotheses are on the table. It is clear that it is too early to reach a conclusion about where this virus originated, whether in China or outside China,” the director of the health emergencies program said last week in Geneva. at WHO, Michael Ryan.

Source: AFP

CB