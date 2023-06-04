The Vatican, the Holy City that houses ancient secrets, arouses the curiosity of millions of people around the world and among the most fascinating enigmas are the tombs of the Popes, a sacred place steeped in history.

The question is if these places where rthe bodies of Popes such as Saint John Paul II are laid to rest or Benedict XVI are open to the publicra be visited by tourists or religious; Here we tell you everything you need to know.

In the bowels of the majestic St. Peter’s Basilica, are the Vatican grottoes, uNo complex of papal tombs that captivates visitors with its imposing presence.

Here rest more than 90 potatoes, as well as ecclesiastical dignitaries, monarchs and other prominent figures in the history of Rome. But, they not only house tombs, but are also an artistic and cultural treasure.

Inside, you will find ancient works of art and relics carefully preserved over the centuries. Each step in this underground labyrinth is an encounter with the legacy of the Catholic Church and the greatness of history.

How to visit the tombs of the Popes?

If you are planning to visit the Vatican, a visit to the grottoes is a must. Delving into this sacred space will allow you to immerse yourself in the essence of faith and devotion, while you explore the tombs of the Popes and contemplate the treasures that are hidden in every corner.

To access the Vatican caves, all you have to do is Go to St. Peter’s Basilica. Once there, a door near the statues of Santa Elena and San Andrés will take you into the depths of this sacred place.

You can enter the tombs of the Popes (St. Peter’s Basilica)

The Vatican grottoes have the same hours opening than the Basilica of Saint Peter, opening its doors from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. from April to September, and from 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. from October to March.

Be sure to arrive at least half an hour before closing to have enough time to enjoy this unique experience.

Discover the Vatican grottoes (St. Peter’s Basilica)

When planning your visit, it is not necessary to purchase additional tickets, since access to the Vatican grottoes is included in the entrance to St. Peter’s Basilica.

However, we recommend opt for a guided tour to make the most of your tour. Expert guides will provide you with detailed information about the monuments and tombs, enriching your experience with their historical and spiritual knowledge.

Inside the Vatican grottoes, numerous treasures await you that will captivate your senses. The Clementine Chapel, with the chest that protects the tomb of the Apostle Peter, is one of the highlights.

In addition, you will be able to see the tomb of John Paul II, the iconic funerary monument of Callisto III, the chapel of the Madonna de la Bocciata and many other wonders that preserve the memory of influential figures throughout the centuries.