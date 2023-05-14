It is the protagonist of almost every day and, in general, it is one of the most important elements for there to be life on Earth; yes, we talked about Sun. And although it is almost always present, there are some mysteries that this powerful hidden star.

First of all, according to what was referred to by the National Administration of Aeronautics and Space (POT), the Sun is a dwarf type GV2 that is composed of 91% hydrogen and 8.9% helium.

Likewise, according to the scientists who have dedicated themselves to its study, the Sun would have a existence greater than 4 thousand 600 million yearsbeing its birth the result of a solar nebula that collapsed in on itself, which would also have given way to the emergence of other planets in the solar system of which Earth is a part.

According to the information we have so far, the Sun is the largest object and the brightest star in our Milky Way, representing 99.8% of the total mass of the solar system.

For its part, despite its enormous dimensions, the Sun it’s no bigger than a red giant, although it is that most yellow dwarfs. It stands out that its shape is almost a perfect spherewith only a difference of 10 kilometers between the polar and equatorial diameters of the Sun, which makes it the closest thing to a totally natural perfect sphere.

Meanwhile, it highlights that the Sun travels at 220 kilometers per second, being 24,000-26,000 light years from the galactic center. It takes this dwarf between 225 and 250 million years to complete one orbit of the center of the galaxy.

Finally, it should be mentioned that in 2010 it was discovered that the sun generates giant waveswhich were called “EIT” by the homonymous instrument in the spacecraft of the Heliophysics and Solar Observatory who identified them.

In this sense, the US space agency points out that the waves are driven by coronal mass ejections, which travel around the luminous star at a speed up to almost 5 million kilometers per hour.