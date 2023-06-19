On this day, June 19, 400 years ago, the mathematician, physicist, philosopher, theologian and inventor Blaise Pascal was born in Clermont (France). The delicate state of health in which he lived his entire life did not prevent him from making numerous contributions in geometry, probability, combinatorics, and fluid mechanics. In honor of his contributions in the latter area, the unit of measurement for pressure in the International System of Units is known as a pascal. Furthermore, although they are less popular, he also made profound contributions to one of the most present curves in nature: the cycloid. His ideas anticipated the development of the infinitesimal calculus, a fundamental theory in modern mathematics and its applications, by a few years.

Pascal did not attend any college or university, but his father taught him Latin, Greek, mathematics, history, philosophy, and canon and civil law. From an early age he showed talent in mathematics and trained with the Items of Euclid in a self-taught way. At just 19 years old, he began designing a mechanical calculator, known as pascalinain order to help his father in his position as a tax collector.

It was in his last contributions in mathematics, collected in his correspondence with Pierre de Carcavi —mathematician and secretary of the French National Library during the reign of Louis XIV—, when he focused on a curve called cycloid. The cycloid is the curve described by a point on a circle when it rolls on a straight line without slipping. That is, if we have a wheel and we mark a point on its edge, when rolling the wheel along a straight line, the marked point will draw a cycloid.

Cycloid moving image.

As Pascal himself said, the cycloid is, together with the straight line and the circumference, one of the most common lines in nature. Thus, it is in the Ridges of Europa’s icy surface, the satellite of Jupiter. Cycloid-shaped arches are used in architecture; in fact, this is the reason why the famous Galileo Galilei was interested in learning about its area. Also, certain machines employ cycloidal reducerssome gears whose outline is shaped like cycloids.

Cycloid-shaped ridges on the surface of Jupiter’s satellite Europa. POT

It is not clear who was the first person to describe the cycloid. The first mention of the cycloid Is associated to charles debovelles, in 1501; but —as the mathematician and historian Paul Tannery affirms—, “in the double movement curve of Carpo [de Antioquía] it is difficult not to recognize the cycloid, whose simple generation could not escape the ancients.

The first published studies on the properties of the cycloid are by Galileo. Specifically, he estimated the area enclosed by the curve experimentally: he generated a cycloid by rolling a metal disk, made a piece of the same metal with the shape of the area under said cycloid, and compared the weights of the disk and said piece. . His result—3π times the square of the radius of the disk—was proved, independently, by Pierre de Fermat and Gilles de Roberval.

But Pascal realized that it is interesting to know the properties not only of the complete cycloid, but also of its arcs, and of the area and volume they enclose. He was able to determine the area and center of gravity of the flat figure enclosed by a cycloid arc —in the lower figure it corresponds to the shaded part. In addition, he calculated the volumes and centers of gravity of the three-dimensional figures that are generated by rotating this flat figure around its vertical or horizontal axis.

Flat figure under a cycloid arc that Pascal studied.

To do this, Pascal made use of the indivisible method, which was already used by the ancient Greeks. This method is based on considering lines as “sums” of points, plane figures as “sums” of lines, and three-dimensional figures as “sums” of plane figures. These ideas were refined a few years later by Isaac Newton and by Gottfried Wilhelm Leibnizin his developments of the infinitesimal calculus.

His results on the cycloid and other of his many contributions to different areas are explained chronologically by historian and writer Donald Adamson in Blaise Pascal: Mathematician, Physicist, and Thinker about God. Indeed, in addition to making brilliant contributions in mathematics and philosophy, he carried out important experiments in physics, which would lead to the invention of the hydraulic press or the syringe. Pascal’s trajectory, and the history of the cycloid, are a sample of how theoretical and practical knowledge are inseparable.

Asier Lopez Gordon is a predoctoral researcher at the Institute of Mathematical Sciences (ICMAT)

Ágata A. Timón García-Longoria is coordinator of the ICMAT Mathematical Culture Unit

Coffee and Theorems is a section dedicated to mathematics and the environment in which they are created, coordinated by the Institute of Mathematical Sciences (ICMAT), in which researchers and members of the center describe the latest advances in this discipline, share meeting points between the mathematics and other social and cultural expressions and remember those who marked their development and knew how to transform coffee into theorems. The name evokes the definition of the Hungarian mathematician Alfred Rényi: “A mathematician is a machine that transforms coffee into theorems.”

Edition and coordination: Ágata A. Timón G Longoria (ICMAT).

