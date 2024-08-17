Less than five years had passed since the sentencing of Charles Manson and his criminal sect, the Family, when the official version was met with notable skeptics. Truman Capote, whose study of criminality in In cold blood (1966), about the murder of a family in Kansas, had made him an authority on the subject, he wrote in 1972 with surprising conviction: “Robert Beausoleil (…) is the true mysterious character of the sect of Charles Manson; more exactly (…) the key to the mystery of the homicidal incursions of this so-called Manson family, especially the murders of Sharon Tate and the LaBiancas.” In the text, entitled And then it all happened and collected in his collection of stories and interviews Music for chameleons (1980), Capote asserted that “it was out of devotion to Bobby Beausoleil that Tex Watson and those young murderesses, Susan Atkins, Patricia Krenwinkel and Leslie Van Hooten [autores materiales de los homicidios, junto a los no mencionados Linda Kasabian y Clem Grogan, según instrucciones de Manson]they embarked on their satanic mission.”

In other words, the writer of the second best-selling novel about true murders did not believe what the first one said, Helter Skelter: The True Story of the Manson Family Murders (1974), where the prosecutor of the case, Vince Bugliosi, presented the story that was endorsed by the courts. According to Bugliosi, the reason why the Family murdered the actress Sharon Tate, 26 years old and eight and a half months pregnant, her three companions and another young man in a car who was visiting the house next door on August 9, 1969 in her home in Los Angeles (California), and the LaBianca couple on August 10, was that Manson had visions of an imminent war between blacks and whites. The apocalyptic scenario was described, from his point of view, in the song Helter Skelterby the Beatles. Through the crimes, designed to be attributed to the Black Panthers and with insults such as “pigs” painted on the walls, Manson intended to accelerate events as he and his followers took refuge and, at the end of the war, emerged as leaders of the new world.

An almost identical murder had taken place on July 27, 1969. The victim was Gary Hinman, a musician associated with the Family, and the perpetrator was Robert Beausoleil, who was arrested on August 6. Motives ranged from a failed drug deal to a rumor, heard by Beausoleil and his friend Manson, that Hinman had just come into an inheritance. At the scene of the crime, which involved stabbing, a message was found in blood on the wall:Political Piggy” (political pig) and Black Panther symbols. For Capote, the motivation for the Tate-LaBianca murders was obvious: to confuse the authorities into thinking that the killer was the same and that, therefore, Beausoleil was not the one they were looking for. “The media called us ‘family.’ And that’s the only truth they told,” Beausoleil said in his interview with the writer in prison, where he had become the leader of a neo-Nazi group, the Aryan Brotherhood. “If a member of our family was in danger, we would not abandon him. And it was out of love for a brother, a brother who was in prison accused of murder, that all these murders happened.”

The credibility of Truman Capote, who famously took liberties in In cold bloodis relative. As soon as he published his account of their meeting, Beausoleil denied that the transcript matched their conversation, although he was also far from reliable, given his changes of story over the decades. After refusing to cooperate for years, Beausoleil expressed remorse in the 1980s, although his drug story (he allegedly supplied bikers with bad mescaline sold to him by Hinman, which got him into trouble and provoked his revenge) does not match the other Family testimonies, except, occasionally, that of Manson.

Susan Atkins, Patricia Krenwinkel and Leslie Van Houten, laughing after learning their sentence in 1971. Getty (Bettmann Archive)

At 76, he has just completed 55 years in prison and all requests for parole have been denied. He has taken responsibility for the crime and, in a 2019 report in Rolling Stone titled The latest Manson mysterysaid the thesis that the Tate-LaBianca crimes were conceived to free him was as absurd as that of Helter Skelter: “It had nothing to do with me. I didn’t impose that kind of loyalty.” Different words from those he initially said when Capote asked him if he was under the influence of Charles Manson: “If anyone was influenced, it was him. By me.” The copycat crime theory has gained weight over the years, as various researchers have questioned Bugliosi’s procedures and conclusions. It has even penetrated into film and television, with the suspense series Mindhunter (2017), from Netflix, making the hypothesis his own in an episode.

Beausoleil was active in the dark margins of 1960s Hollywood and the psychedelic scene. A disciple and lover of Kenneth Anger, filmmaker and author of Hollywood Babylon (1959), it was through him that he became acquainted with the philosophy of the magician Aleister Crowley, which he was then able to pass on to Manson. Beausoleil appears with Mick Jagger and the founder of the Church of Satan, Anton LaVey, in the short film Invocation Of My Demon Brother (1969), by Anger, a cinematic spell in the form of a black mass where the convicted murderer later plays the devil. According to the journalist Jesús Palacios in his book Satan in Hollywood (1997, reissued by Valdemar), Anger’s refusal to give Beausoleil the same role in his next project, Lucifer Rising, led to a break between the two. In the following years, the director wore a voodoo medallion with the image of a frog and the inscription “Bobby Beausoleil transformed into a frog by Kenneth Anger.” A masterpiece of experimental underground and visual translation of Crowley’s prophecies, Lucifer Rising was released in 1981, with music composed by Beausoleil from San Quentin prison and performed by a dozen murderers.

Under the cobblestones, the beach

Consulted by ICON, journalist Tom O’Neill sees it as an “implausible scenario” that the motivation for the Tate-LaBianca crimes was to free Beausoleil. In his book Manson: The True Story (2019, published in Spain by Roca), questions the apparent arbitrariness of the murders and dismantles essential pieces of Bugliosi’s story. Far from the romantic vision of the circle surrounding the marriage of Roman Polanski and Sharon Tate established by Tarantino in Once upon a time in Hollywood (2019), the author points out numerous links between the victims and their executioners, while describing a stormy daily life. The journalist mentions a videotape recorded by Polanski where Tate had violent sexual relations with two men, which the authorities discovered and returned to the filmmaker, considering that it was part of her privacy. “Roman was a psychopath. He forced her to do it,” Vince Bugliosi confesses to O’Neill in the book, which partially omitted the detail in Helter Skelter.

“These people were a bit scary. They had a bit of a reputation for being dangerous,” says Peter Bart, former editor-in-chief of Variety and former friend of Polanski. In the book, the director of The Devil’s Seed (1968) and hairdresser Jay Sebring, another fatal victim, as key subjects in drug trafficking and distribution in Hollywood. According to the testimonies, the flow of people in the house was high and some claim to have seen Manson at at least one of his parties. O’Neill questions the belief that the leader of the Family was mistaken and really wanted to kill the previous tenant of the house, the producer Terry Melcher, in revenge for not financing his musical career: it is proven that Charles Manson knew that he had moved and evidence is presented that the prosecutor concealed that Melcher, in an interrogation, admitted to having been at the Family ranch after the crimes, which casts doubt on the story.

Cover of ’12 songs written and sung by Charles Manson’.

Beausoleil does maintain that Manson was aiming to kill Melcher, not Tate. “At one point, I was in a cell with Charlie and I said, ‘What the fuck? ’ He would never admit he was wrong, but he looked at me with a blush. ‘I sent Tex to kill Terry,’ he told me. It all blew up in his face,” he said in his final interview with Rolling Stone. In another section of Manson: The True Storythe focus shifts to the Haight-Ashbury Free Clinic, the epicenter of the Summer of Love – that of 1967, the height of the hippie movement – ​​where addiction treatments and LSD experiments were carried out for research purposes, where Manson is known to have passed through and where Abigail Folger, one of the people murdered on August 9, 1969, also collaborated (O’Neill emphasizes to ICON that, although they may have coincided, “it was never proven” that they interacted directly).

Born from a commission from the American magazine Premiere in 1999, Manson: The True Story It is the result of an article that never saw the light of day, after the journalist became absorbed in the investigation and dedicated twenty years to it. O’Neill ended up producing a volume that, far from clarifying the facts, muddies them further. In the manner of a paranoid novel by Thomas Pynchon, he sketches in his story an extravagant scheme that builds bridges between the Manson crimes, the Kennedy assassination and the CIA’s MK Ultra mind control project, with the landscape of the USA of the sixties in the background and in the midst of the accredited efforts of intelligence to deactivate the Berkeley student movement, the Black Panthers and the agitated climate that was developing.

O’Neill locates through various sources an individual close to the secret services, Reeve Whitson, at the Tate crime scene before it became news; he illustrates how the authorities were monitoring the Family from before the crimes (despite not making arrests until months later) and he gets a police authority to point out Manson as an informant to justify the freedom of movement he enjoyed, despite his criminal record. No conclusion is definitive, but Manson: The True Storyat the very least, reinjects mystery and enhances the legend of crimes of unfathomable social, cultural and political significance, which even in the most popular horror film, Longlegshave their echo.

In a demystifying record, James Buddy Day, the last journalist who spoke with Manson before he died, dedicated the film to the case Charles Manson: The Final Words (2017) and the book Hippie Cult Leader (2019), where he expounded a unified theory. Day believes Beausoleil and his explanation that he killed Hinman because he had conned him with cheap mescaline, and observes that Manson feared reprisals from anti-racist activists after having shot a black drug dealer, Bernard Crowe. The leader implemented a double strategy, that of involving as many people around him as possible in violent actions (also economically motivated) to prevent tip-offs and that of equipping crime scenes with confusing elements to avoid being caught, such as false clues – an owner’s pair of glasses was left at Tate’s house – or delirious messages, elevated to gospel by Vince Bugliosi in Helter Skelter“I believe what I’ve been told to believe, don’t you?” says, at one point in the documentary, a Manson as unwilling to collaborate as ever, who in death would achieve that volatility of fascinating characters: canvases where one can project everything imaginable, or project nothing and face absolute emptiness.

