Thomas Ondarra

If the proverbial Martian went down to planet Earth and was given a graph of underlying inflation in the US or the eurozone, the last thing that would occur to him is that the world economy had suffered the biggest financial crisis since the Great Depression and, for a few years, later, a global pandemic. From 2004 to spring 2021, core inflation in the US and the euro area has fluctuated in a narrow range from 0 to 2.5%.

The stability of inflation has been impressive – remember the years 1970-80? The immediate reaction would be to applaud the success of monetary policy, which would have acted effectively to counter the shocks that have affected the economy. In the same way that a thermostat regulates the heating or air conditioning to keep the temperature of a house constant, whether it is cold or hot outside, monetary policy regulates interest rates and asset purchases so that inflation remains stable.

More information

But it may not be that simple. Japan has had excessively low inflation since the mid-1990s, despite repeated attempts to increase it. The eurozone has had inflation stalled below its target for two decades. The Fed has changed its monetary policy strategy precisely to avoid falling into the eurozone’s low inflation trap. The thermostat works, but it can be improved.

The mysterious stability of inflation is a symmetrical phenomenon. There have been periods when inflation should have collapsed, such as during the financial crisis. The fall in economic activity in 2008 was much higher than the economic models anticipated, but in comparison the CPI barely moved, breaking the relationship between activity and inflation that was observed before the crisis – and the same can be concluded during the covid crisis. This is what has been called the “deflation disappeared.” There have also been periods when inflation has risen less than might have been expected — for example, when unemployment in the US began to fall to levels not seen since the 1960s and inflation barely flinched. This is what has been called the “disappeared inflation”.

The possible solutions to the mystery are several. It is possible that, indeed, economic policy has become much more effective and credible, and that price stability has been achieved in the sense that Alan Greenspan defined it: that situation in which citizens no longer worry about the inflation. If the objective of 2% is credible, all economic agents act under this hypothesis and everything is adjusted almost automatically (salary negotiation, business planning, definition of economic policy, everything assumes 2% inflation) to that the objective is fulfilled. Returning to the example of the thermostat, the observed relationship between the external and internal temperature disappears, since the thermostat adjusts as soon as the external temperature varies. It is an example of the so-called Goodhart’s Law, according to which when an economic relationship (for example, the relationship between unemployment and inflation) becomes a policy objective, the relationship is no longer observed in the data – precisely because economic policy acts in advance and neutralizes it.

The use of monetary policy instruments that go far beyond raising and lowering interest rates – detailed communication of central bank intentions, purchases of both public and private assets, provision of medium-term liquidity, and even the active management of the parameters of financial regulation – has contributed fundamentally to the credibility of inflation targets. Imagine a world since 2007 without bond purchases or liquidity provision. The economic disaster, and the collapse of inflation, would have been great. And now think about how much these performances were criticized at the time.

The credibility and ambition of monetary policy would explain the stability of inflation. But they are not enough to explain the downward bias in prices in recent decades. In addition to the emergence of China in the world economy, a fundamental cause has been globalization and the disintermediation of an increasing part of economic activity, which increases competitive pressure and limits the ability to increase prices. Take, for example, the taxi service. Until a few years ago it was a local service, managed by a licensing system that created barriers to entry and whose competition was the local metro, buses and trams. Suddenly a company appears on the west coast of the United States that revolutionizes the technology of the provision of local transportation service. And suddenly a mobile application exerts fierce competition at the service of the taxi around the world. Take the example to the local consumer goods distribution service, banking, travel agencies, real estate or movie theaters. Any activity that is susceptible to disintermediation through a mobile application faces potentially global effective competition. And this has generated a powerful and persistent disinflationary pressure that has surprised the economic authorities. A posteriori, it can be said that economic policy should have been more expansive.

The solution to this disinflationary pressure is not to erect barriers to limit globalization and disintermediation. After all, this is the process by which productivity and potential growth increase, which are the keys to economic well-being. But it must be taken into account when determining the rest of the economic policies. This disinflationary pressure leads to lower interest rates and, therefore, creates fiscal space to design policies, both predistribution and redistribution, that compensate those affected by this globalization and disintermediation, alleviating the economic inequality that these generate. Raise barriers, such as trade tariffs – still in force in the United States, let’s not forget – or industrial policies that favor the purchase of domestic products – such as the program Made in america announced by President Biden – is counterproductive, except in very specific cases for geostrategic or national security reasons. The world economy is reopening and the different speed of recovery of demand and supply is generating dislocations and, in some sectors, a temporary increase in prices. This is not inflation; Inflation is a sustained increase in the general price level, and that requires nominal wage increases above expectations of price growth, unlikely with unemployment rates still very high. With inflation expectations firmly anchored, the time to control inflation will come when full employment has recovered. Or perhaps the mystery will persist and inflation will continue on its path of stability.

On Twitter: @angelubide