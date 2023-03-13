How to get the most out of vegetables program “About the most important thing” on the TV channel “Russia 1” was called by the doctor and TV presenter Alexander Myasnikov and the permanent expert of the program, chef Gleb Astafiev. According to them, for this vegetable, some vegetables need to be steamed.

“In many vegetables, their best sides are revealed, in terms of benefits for humans, when heated. We do not cook broccoli, but steam it and get 30 percent more antioxidants. It’s not just about broccoli. Steamed carrots unlock 30 percent more carotenoids. Exactly the same story with celery,” said Astafiev. At the same time, bell peppers, on the contrary, are best eaten raw, he added.

Experts recalled that the World Health Association recommends eating 500 grams of fruit and 500 grams of vegetables every day. If vegetables cannot be eaten separately, they can be combined with other dishes or added to sauces.

Earlier, nutritionist Mikhail Ginzburg named the most useful vegetable in the diet.