After its ten seasons on television, the series My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic Based on Hasbro’s line of toys and animated works, it will have its film adaptation. The film produced by Entertainment One will be on Netflix later this year.

Although originally scheduled to be released in theaters on September 24 by film production and distribution company Paramount Pictures, Hasbro and Entertainment One decided to sell it to Netflix.

The continuous closure of movie theaters due to the health situation of the pandemic, made Hollywood studios will postpone movie releases and send them to streaming platforms. Paramount not only offered the animated fiction, but also decided to do it with Coming 2 America, with Eddie murphy and Arsenio Hall, to Amazon Prime Video, The Chicago 7 trial, by Aaron Sorkin, and a strong candidate for the Golden Globes that are delivered on February 28, to Netflix, and No regrets, starring Michael Jordan.

“The Chicago 7 Trial”, another movie that was to be released in theaters and went to Netflix.

On the other hand, Disney moved Mulan, Soul Y Raya and the last dragon to Disney +, and Warner Bros. has already announced that all its productions that open in theaters in 2021 will do so simultaneously on the HBO Max streaming signal.

When it comes to renewing content for children, Netflix was not far behind. SpongeBob: Sponge on the Run, The Mitchells vs. The Machines Y Wish dragon they were his last incorporations. This, in addition to its original content such as Klaus, The Willoughby Y Over the moon by Glen Keane.

But it is not only aimed at the little ones but also at teenagers. And it is that it has several projects in process focused on the youth public. Apollo 10 ½: A Space Age Adventure by Richard Linklater, and Pinocchioby Guillermo del Toro, are some of them.

“My little pony” will hit the streaaming platform in September. PHOTO: NETFLIX

It is not the first time My little Pony: Friendship is Magic (its title in Spanish) will be off the small screen. In 2017, Lionsgate, the Canadian-American company released a fantasy feature film titled My Little Pony: The Movie. Emily Blunt, Kristin Chenoweth and Liev Schreiber lent their voices to the cartoon that generated more than $ 60 million worldwide.

The story created by American animator and screenwriter Lauren Faust has been able to captivate children around the world. It all starts with Twilight Sparkle, a little pony who has Princess Celestia as a mentor, who will guide her on what friendship is like in the city of Ponyville. Twilight and her dragon assistant Spike become close friends with five other ponies, Applejack, Rarity, Fluttershy, Rainbow Dash, and Pinkie Pie.

Each of them represents a different facet of friendship and Twilight discovers that it is one more piece of what they call “Elements of Harmony”, and it is from there that the adventure begins.

Now the film that can be seen on Netflix was directed by Robb Cullen and Jose Ucha and produced by Mark Fattibene, Cecil Kramer and Peter Lewis.

POS