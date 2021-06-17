On Monday, the government announced that it would delay steps to lift restrictions due to concern over the spread of the new version that was first detected in India.

And she reported that the four-week delay would give her time to fully vaccinate millions of others against the Corona virus.

The death rate from Corona is still low in Britain, where 19 cases were recorded, on Thursday.

Vaccines are highly effective against severe disease caused by the emerging coronavirus.

But there is concern about whether the rising number of infections will turn into deaths, similar to previous waves that saw a combined death of 127,945 people.

A government report published Thursday revealed that cases are “significantly rising” across England, mostly driven by unvaccinated age groups.

And health data in Britain indicate that injuries double every 11 days.