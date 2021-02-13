The South African Corona virus strain continued to spread in the Landsberg am Lech region of the state of Bavaria, southern Germany.

And the local office in the region announced that the Bavarian Office of Health and Food Security confirmed the discovery of five new cases of “SARS Covid-2”, known as (B351.1). This brought the total number of infections with this strain to 18 cases.

In addition, three new cases of the English strain of the virus were announced, bringing the number of infections with this type to six.

And the new confirmed cases of the South African strain occurred in a shared hostel and home for the elderly, and the office added that the residents of the shared hostel all came out of quarantine at the present time, while the quarantine will end for the home’s inmates and workers on Monday, provided the negative smear to test for Corona virus and the absence of symptoms of infection.

The office added that the new cases of the English strain occurred “in the vicinity of a large company.”

A spokesman confirmed that the Health Office in Landsberg is optimistic about its success in cutting all chains of infection with mutations that have been discovered so far, in a way that makes it unexpected, from today’s perspective, that other cases of infection will occur as a result of the recent injuries.