Russian authors sued the owner of “Mutabor” because of the music used

The Russian copyright society filed a lawsuit against the owner of the Mutabor nightclub over the musical compositions used by the establishment. This is reported by TASS with reference to the Moscow Arbitration Court, where the claim was registered.

The defendant is Art Center LLC, which has owned the Mutabor trademark since 2020. The hearing date has not yet been set, the court added, refusing to make any other comments.