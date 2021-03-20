The Muslim World League, in the name of its international councils, councils and bodies, condemned the terrorist attack by drones on the oil refinery in the city of Riyadh, and the resulting fire that was controlled without any deaths or injuries.

In a statement issued by its Secretary General and Chairman of the Association of Muslim Scholars, Sheikh Dr. Muhammad bin Abdul Karim Al-Issa, the Association affirmed that these terrorist acts that are repeatedly committed against vital installations and facilities and civilian objects violate all international norms and laws, and affect the security and stability of energy supplies and the global economy.

On behalf of the scholars and peoples of the Islamic world under its umbrella, the League renewed its solidarity and full support for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in the measures it takes and adopts in the face of: “these terrorist acts and those behind them” to protect its people, the safety of its lands, and ensure the security and stability of global energy supplies. These crimes reflect the level of despair and international isolation suffered by its tenant sectarian ideology.