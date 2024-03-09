Through its social media platforms, the Council of Muslim Elders presents five Ramadan programs that are broadcast daily, based on the council’s strategy aimed at using all platforms to promote peace and spread the values ​​of dialogue, tolerance and human coexistence.

At the forefront of these programs is the “Imam Al-Tayeb” program, presented by His Eminence the Grand Imam, Professor Dr. Ahmed Al-Tayeb, Sheikh of Al-Azhar Al-Sharif and Chairman of the Muslim Council of Elders, in which he completes the explanation of the Most Beautiful Names of God, the interpretation of each name and its meaning, the names associated with others, and the servant’s share of these names, along with Linking interpretations of the meanings of the Most Beautiful Names of God to contemporary life events.

Also among the programs is the “Human Values ​​with the Elders” program in its second part, where members of the Muslim Council of Elders continue to talk about the most prominent lofty human values ​​stipulated in the Document of Human Fraternity, including equality, patience, identity, citizenship, mutual respect, cooperation, and other values.

During Ramadan 2024, the Muslim Council of Elders will broadcast a new program directed at youth, entitled “Humanitarian Stories with Youth,” which deals with some stories and situations about the values ​​of human brotherhood, and how they inspired these young people to bring about positive and real change among their peers and in their communities.

The “Think About Your Fast” program discusses the most important secrets of fasting, and the psychological and physical effects it has on people, while the “Crescent of Coexistence” program discusses a number of human values ​​that can be revived during the holy month of Ramadan.