With greater contentment with God’s decree and destiny, the Council of Muslim Elders, headed by His Eminence the Great Imam Dr. Ahmed Al-Tayeb, Sheikh of Al-Azhar Al-Sharif, Chairman of the Muslim Council of Elders, mourns the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, may God have mercy on him, who moved next to his Lord, today Friday After a journey full of work and giving in the service of his country, his nation and humanity.

The Council of Muslim Elders appreciates the late deceased’s efforts in spreading the values ​​of coexistence, love, goodness and peace, as he was the best successor to his father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may his soul rest in peace, whose efforts had a great impact in serving the issues of the Arab, Islamic and all human nations.

The Muslim Council of Elders, its president and members, mourns to the world his family the death of the late deceased, it extends its sincere condolences to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, the family of the late deceased, the leaders, rulers and people of the United Arab Emirates and the two nations Arab and Islamic, asking God Almighty to bless the late deceased with his mercy, and to inspire his family, relatives, lovers and nation patience and solace. “We belong to Allah and to Him we shall return”.