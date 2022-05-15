The Council of Muslim Elders headed by the Grand Imam, Prof. Ahmed Al-Tayeb, Sheikh of Al-Azhar Al-Sharif, Chairman of the Council of Muslim Elders, and all scholars, members of the Council, congratulated His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, “may God protect him”, on the occasion of his election as President of the United Arab Emirates.

The Council of Muslim Elders affirmed that the election of the patron of the march of peace and human brotherhood, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, may God protect him, as the leader and president of the UAE represents a new and inspiring stage in the renaissance of this young and prosperous country, and a strong support for all efforts of tolerance and peace, bearing the torch of goodness and tolerance for the Emirates. For the region and for humanity.

Counselor Mohamed Abdel Salam, Secretary-General of the Muslim Council of Elders, said that while the Council congratulates His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him” and the leaders and people of the Emirates on this occasion, it asks God for help, success and payment, and to perpetuate the UAE’s security Prosperity, progress, advancement and prosperity.



