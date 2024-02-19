Abu Dhabi (WAM)

The Muslim Council of Elders’ pavilion concluded its participation in the New Delhi Book Fair, which was held from February 10 to 18, with remarkable success and great turnout from various segments of Indian society, who praised the pavilion’s cultural activities and its various intellectual publications.

During its participation in the exhibition, the Muslim Council of Elders presented more than 220 diverse publications on jurisprudence, biography, legal sciences and literature in five different languages: Arabic, English, Hindi, Urdu and Malayalam.

The publications of His Eminence the Grand Imam, Professor Dr. Ahmed Al-Tayeb, Sheikh of Al-Azhar Al-Sharif and Chairman of the Muslim Council of Elders, which are presented in the council’s pavilion in five languages: Arabic, English, Hindi, Urdu and Malayalam, attracted students of Islamic sciences in New Delhi’s universities, professors and researchers, including books “For Peace” and “The Concept of Jihad in Islam,” “A Word to the Youth,” “Al-Azhar and Muslim Unity,” “A Discourse on Peace,” and “An Opinion on the Dialogue of East and West.”

The seminars organized by the Council also received a large attendance, as they were presented by the most prominent lecturers representing the most important Indian religions and sects and specialists in the fields of peaceful coexistence and human brotherhood, during which they discussed multiple intellectual issues, including the teachings of religions and their role in spreading the values ​​of tolerance and peaceful coexistence, and ways to achieve respect between people. Religions and acceptance of others, in addition to the importance of the Document on Human Fraternity and its important role in building nations and a better future for current and future generations, and the most prominent challenges of spreading the values ​​of human brotherhood and peaceful coexistence between religions in different societies and peoples.